T20 WC 2026 visa controversy: Why Pakistani-origin cricketers face delays?

With just weeks to go before the start of the 10th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, controversies around the marquee tournament refuse to die down. Even as the International Cricket Council (ICC) continues to engage with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) over Bangladesh’s reluctance to tour India, a fresh row has emerged over visa clearances for cricketers of Pakistani origin.

The issue came into focus after USA pacer Ali Khan claimed in an Instagram post that his Indian visa had been denied. While the claim cannot be independently verified, multiple media reports indicate that visa applications of four US cricketers of Pakistani origin are still under process, rather than rejected.

The latest development adds to the list of uncertainties surrounding the tournament’s build-up, which has already seen administrative friction over team travel and hosting arrangements. As the debate gains momentum, Business Standard examines the current status of visa applications, the procedures involved, and why players of Pakistani origin have historically faced longer processing timelines. What is the latest update on visas for Pakistani-origin cricketers? Four US players of Pakistani origin — Ali Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Mohammad Mohsin and Ehsan Adil — are awaiting visa clearance to travel to India for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

The players, who are currently in Sri Lanka with the USA squad as part of their final phase of preparation for the February tournament, attended visa appointments at the Indian High Commission in Colombo on Tuesday, January 13. While visas were not issued during the appointment, a cricbuzz report stated that there has been no formal rejection. The applications remain under review as part of standard operating procedures. What happened at the January 13 visa appointment? According to an ICC official, all required documentation was submitted by the players ahead of their appointments. "They had the appointment this morning (January 13) at the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka. They completed the paperwork as per what the ICC had asked them to prior to the appointments. At the appointment, the players were informed that the visas could not be processed at this stage,” a Cricbuzz report quoted an ICC official as saying.

According to an ICC official, all required documentation was submitted by the players ahead of their appointments. "They had the appointment this morning (January 13) at the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka. They completed the paperwork as per what the ICC had asked them to prior to the appointments. At the appointment, the players were informed that the visas could not be processed at this stage," a Cricbuzz report quoted an ICC official as saying.

The official added that later in the evening, the USA team management received communication from the Indian Embassy stating that some of the required information had been received, while additional inputs were still awaited from India's Ministry of External Affairs. Once the process is complete, the players will be contacted to proceed further. Is the visa process different for Pakistani-origin cricketers? Officials familiar with the process stressed that visa applications involving players of Pakistani origin are treated as special-category cases under Indian government protocols. They said the additional scrutiny is procedural and not specific to any individual player, team, or tournament, and is conducted in line with established norms.

Have Pakistani-origin players faced visa delays earlier? Visa reviews involving players of Pakistani origin have historically involved additional administrative layers, irrespective of nationality or team affiliation. In the past, international cricketers such as Moeen Ali, Shoaib Bashir and Usman Khawaja have faced similar delays when travelling to India. Such applications often remain under consideration beyond initial appointments due to mandatory clearances. Why do these visa approvals take longer? Cases involving Pakistani origin typically require clearances from multiple government departments, with final approval resting with Ministry of External Affairs. The process functions independently of sporting bodies or tournament organisers.