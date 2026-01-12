BCB's security concern in question as Saikat takes field for IND vs NZ ODIs

Saikat is part of the officiating panel as an ICC-contracted umpire, even as the BCB has sought relocation of Bangladesh’s matches from India for the upcoming T20 World Cup, citing security reasons.

Saikat, along with fellow Bangladeshi official Gazi Sohel, is also expected to be part of the officiating team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka next month.

Saikat’s presence raises questions amid BCB’s stance

Saikat served as the TV umpire during the first ODI at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday, a development that raised eyebrows given the BCB’s recent position on touring India. The issue comes in the backdrop of tensions between the two boards following the release of Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad ahead of the IPL, despite the franchise acquiring him for ₹9.20 crore at the auction in November.

After the episode, Bangladesh banned the telecast of the IPL in the country, further straining relations.

ICC rules and Saikat’s appointment

As per ICC regulations, match officials for ODIs are appointed under strict neutrality clauses. One umpire for each ODI must not belong to either of the competing nations and must be selected from the Elite or International Panel. In matches using the Decision Review System (DRS), an additional third umpire is appointed, again ensuring neutrality.