T20 World Cup 2026 venue row: Bangladesh open to all venues except India

Bangladesh government’s sports advisor Asif Nazrul on Monday said during a press conference at the Bangladesh Football Federation event that Bangladesh is prepared to play the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup anywhere except India, clearly outlining the country’s position amid growing uncertainty over venues. This comes a day after media reports suggested Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram were being considered as alternative Indian venues for Bangladesh’s matches.

The issue stems from a standoff involving the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and wider political tensions following Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) releasing Mustafizur Rahman on BCCI’s orders.

Ready to play anywhere except India Nazrul went on to say that Bangladesh has no objection to playing in neutral countries but believes the current environment makes participation in India unfeasible. He added that Bangladesh has formally written to the International Cricket Council and is awaiting a response on venue relocation. He said changing cities within India would not address Bangladesh’s concerns. According to him, venues outside India, including Sri Lanka, Pakistan, or the United Arab Emirates, would be acceptable alternatives for hosting Bangladesh’s matches. ALSO READ: PCB offers to host Bangladesh's 2026 T20 WC matches in Pakistan: Report He also said that Bangladesh is ready to play in Pakistan if the PCB offers to host, as suggested by some newspapers, he added.