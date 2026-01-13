Pakistan-origin USA cricketers denied Indian visas ahead of T20 World Cup

Ahead of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to take place in India from February 7 to March 8, two USA cricketers of Pakistan origin, Ali Khan and Shayan Jahangir, have reportedly been denied Indian visas. The issue was brought to light when fast bowler Ali Khan shared a photo on social media with USA batter Shayan Jahangir, accompanied by the caption, "Indian visa denied but KFC for the win." The post quickly went viral, raising awareness about the challenges faced by players of Pakistani descent in securing Indian visas.

Visa Hurdles Affecting Several Associate Nations

Several associate teams in the tournament, including Oman, UAE, and Italy, will be closely watching the situation, as their squads likely feature players of Pakistani descent or nationality. England also has two players of Pakistani heritage in their squad, Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed. According to ESPNCricinfo, last September, the ICC informed all participating teams that securing visas for India and Sri Lanka, the co-hosts of the T20 World Cup, would be the responsibility of each respective board. However, the ICC would assist with the paperwork if necessary. For the USA, due to the suspension of USAC, the ICC would take on this responsibility.

USA’s Squad and the Impact of Visa Denials

The USA squad for the T20 World Cup includes four players of Pakistani origin. Ali Khan, 35, who was born in Pakistan, has represented the United States in 15 ODIs and 18 T20Is, claiming 49 wickets across both formats. Meanwhile, Karachi-born Shayan Jahangir, 31, has played 32 ODIs for the USA, accumulating 795 runs, including two centuries and three half-centuries. In T20Is, Jahangir has scored 371 runs in 19 matches, with an impressive strike rate of 134.42, which includes two fifties.

Other players of Pakistan descent in the USA squad include former Pakistan international Ehsan Adil, who has represented Pakistan in three Tests and six ODIs, and Mohammad Mohsin, a Peshawar-born cricketer who previously played in the Pakistan Super League for Peshawar Zalmi.

Past instances of visa delays while touring India

During the recent England tour of India back in 2024, players like Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir also faced problems while getting their visas for the tour and witnessed a delay while his teammates had a smooth visa process and arrival into the country.

USA’s T20 World Cup Campaign and Group A Draw

The USA will be making their second appearance in the ICC T20 World Cup, after their memorable performance in 2024, where they shocked 2009 champions Pakistan in a thrilling Super Over. This year, they are placed in Group A, alongside hosts India, Pakistan, Namibia, and the Netherlands. The USA's campaign will begin with a match against India on February 7, followed by encounters with Pakistan on February 10, the Netherlands on February 13, and Namibia on February 15.

The denial of visas to key players could have significant consequences for the USA squad’s preparations and participation in the tournament. USA provisional squad for T20 World Cup 2026 Monank Patel (captain), Jessy Singh (vice-captain), Ehsan Adil, Andries Gous, Shayan Jahangir, Shehan Jayasuriya, Aaron Jones, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Milind Kumar, Mohammad Mohsin, Sai Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Rushil Ugarkar, and Shadley van Schalkwyk.