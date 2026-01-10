'Not our...': Here's what BCCI said on Bangladesh's demands for T20 WC 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued its first official reaction to Bangladesh’s request to move its T20 World Cup 2026 matches out of India, choosing to distance itself from the issue.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh board official calls Tamim 'an Indian agent' Speaking to PTI after a high-level meeting in Mumbai, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia clarified that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the International Cricket Council (ICC), even as speculation continues over the role played by recent developments involving Mustafizur Rahman and the IPL.

Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup venue request: BCCI distances itself

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) recently approached the ICC seeking a shift of its T20 World Cup fixtures away from India, citing security concerns after the BCCI asked IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad. The move triggered debate about whether off-field relations between the two countries were influencing cricketing decisions.

Saikia made it clear that the BCCI was not directly involved in deliberations related to Bangladesh’s participation or venue allocation for the global tournament. He said the board’s meeting was focused on internal cricketing matters and that decisions regarding World Cup scheduling or venues are ultimately taken by the ICC. BCCI meeting focuses on Centre of Excellence review The meeting, held in Mumbai, largely centred on reviewing operations at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. Senior office-bearers assessed the functioning of the high-performance facility, which became fully operational in April last year, and discussed steps to strengthen its technical framework.

Saikia acknowledged that several crucial positions at the CoE remain unfilled, including the roles of head of education and head of sports science. He explained that while there is a global shortage of specialised technical professionals, the BCCI plans to accelerate the recruitment process to ensure the centre functions at full capacity. Mustafizur Rahman controversy: What led to Bangladesh’s request The controversy between the BCCI and the BCB began when the BCCI asked IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. While no official reason was publicly stated, the development came against the backdrop of strained diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh, leading to widespread speculation.