T20 WC: It''s about adapting, says England's Tom Banton on new No 4 role

England batter Tom Banton says he is relishing his new role at No.4, adding that he is now "older" and "more mature" with a better understanding of his game after guiding the team to a crucial win over Scotland in the T20 World Cup.

Banton produced a composed unbeaten 63 to anchor a tricky chase and seal a nervy five-wicket victory, keeping England's Super Eights hopes alive.

"I think just a bit, obviously older, more mature, got a better understanding of my game," he said on what he did differently against Scotland on Saturday.

"When I came onto the scene, I remember at the start of that summer I was just about scraping into Somerset's second team. "Then six months later, I was playing for England and traveling all over the world, which was great, but I've got more of an understanding. "I have kind of, I don't know, just grown. I've learned a lot about myself. Not even anything to do with cricket," he said. Primarily an opener, Banton first came back into the England side as a finisher. He then missed out to Ben Duckett before replacing him again during the pre-World Cup tour of Sri Lanka.

Having got out cheaply for 2 against Nepal and 2 versus West Indies, there was immense pressure, with many questioning the batting order. England were 13/2 when Banton came in under immense pressure but he settled down and later took charge in a 66-run partnership with Jacob Bethell. On batting at No. 4, Banton said: "It's is different, I won't lie... You come in probably against spin, or towards the end of the powerplay, depending how we go. "The biggest one is like adapting to the scenario or the wicket. I found Wankhede a bit hard. Today, I feel like it was a pretty good wicket." He stressed that adaptability has become a key word in the England dressing room.