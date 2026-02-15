Surya skips handshake with Salman Agha for fourth time, debate resurfaces

India captain Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha at the toss ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 group match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, marking the fourth such instance between the two captains.

The latest episode follows three similar occasions during the Asia Cup 2025, where Suryakumar had refrained from engaging in the customary handshake with his Pakistan counterpart. The continuation of that stance in Colombo indicates that India have chosen to maintain status quo on their position amid ongoing political and diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

The handshake issue had become a major talking point during the Asia Cup, dominating discussions around the high-profile encounters. India had also not accepted the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council chairman and Pakistan interior minister Mohsin Naqvi after winning the title.