T20 WC 2026 points table: Super 8 qualified teams; top batters and bowlers

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 key stats
7 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 10:58 PM IST
India joined West Indies to become second team to qualify for the Super 8 round of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, after it defeated Pakistan by 61 runs at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. With the win, India not only qualified for the Super 8 round but after suffering the heavy defeat Pakistan
slipped to third place on Group B points table.
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 qualification rules
-
Two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the Super 8 round.
-
The top two teams in each group will be decided based on their position in the points table.
-
How India qualify for the Super 8 round from Group A
-
After winning three consecutive matches, India have qualified for the Super 8 round.
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 round format
T20 World Cup 2026: Teams qualified for Super 8 round
-
The eight qualified teams will be divided into two groups: Group X and Group Y.
-
All teams are pre-seeded.
-
The Super 8 seeding was announced along with the schedule.
|
Super 8 round pre-seeding
|
Group X
|
Group Y
|
India (X1)
|
England (Y1)
|
Australia (X2)
|
New Zealand (Y2)
|
West Indies (X3)
|
Pakistan (Y3)
|
South Africa (X4)
|
Sri Lanka (Y4)
Group A remaining fixtures
|
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A points table
|
POS
|
TEAM
|
PLAYED
|
WON
|
LOST
|
N/R
|
TIED
|
Net RR
|
POINTS
|
Q 1
|
India
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3.05
|
6
|
2
|
USA
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0.788
|
4
|
3
|
Pakistan
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
-0.403
|
4
|
4
|
Netherlands
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
-1.352
|
2
|
5
|
Namibia
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
-2.443
|
0
|
Group A T20 World Cup schedule
|
Match No
|
Date
|
Group
|
Venue
|
Team 1
|
Team 2
|
Local Time
|
35
|
Thu, 18 Feb 2026
|
A
|
Colombo (SSC)
|
Namibia
|
Pakistan
|
15:00:00
|
36
|
Thu, 18 Feb 2026
|
A
|
Ahmedabad
|
India
|
Netherlands
|
19:00:00
|
T20 WC 2026 Group B team rankings
|
POS
|
TEAM
|
PLAYED
|
WON
|
LOST
|
N/R
|
TIED
|
Net RR
|
POINTS
|
1
|
Sri Lanka
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3.125
|
4
|
2
|
Zimbabwe
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1.984
|
4
|
3
|
Australia
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1.1
|
2
|
4
|
Ireland
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0.15
|
2
|
5
|
Oman
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
-4.546
|
0
Group B remaining fixtures
|
Match No.
|
Date
|
Venue
|
Fixture
|
Result / Status
|
6
|
02/08/26
|
Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|
Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
|
8
|
02/09/26
|
Colombo, Sinhalese Sports Club
|
Oman vs Zimbabwe
|
Zimbabwe won by 8 wkts
|
14
|
02/11/26
|
Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|
Australia vs Ireland
|
Australia won by 67 runs
|
16
|
02/12/26
|
Pallekele
|
Sri Lanka vs Oman
|
Sri Lanka won by 105 runs
|
19
|
02/13/26
|
Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|
Zimbabwe vs Australia
|
Zimbabwe won by 23 runs
|
22
|
02/14/26
|
Colombo, Sinhalese Sports Club
|
Ireland vs Oman
|
Upcoming
|
30
|
02/16/26
|
Pallekele
|
Australia vs Sri Lanka
|
Upcoming
|
32
|
02/17/26
|
Pallekele
|
Ireland vs Zimbabwe
|
Upcoming
|
38
|
02/19/26
|
Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
|
Upcoming
|
40
|
02/20/26
|
Pallekele
|
Australia vs Oman
|
Upcoming
|
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C leaderboard
|
POS
|
TEAM
|
PLAYED
|
WON
|
LOST
|
N/R
|
TIED
|
Net RR
|
POINTS
|
Q
|
West Indies
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1.82
|
6
|
2
|
England
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
-0.143
|
4
|
3
|
Scotland
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0.359
|
2
|
4
|
Italy
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
-0.352
|
2
|
5
|
Nepal
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
-1.942
|
0
Group C remaining fixtures
|
Match No.
|
Date
|
Venue
|
Teams
|
Result
|
2
|
Feb 7
|
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|
West Indies vs Scotland
|
West Indies won by 35 runs
|
5
|
Feb 8
|
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|
England vs Nepal
|
England won by 4 runs
|
7
|
Feb 9
|
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|
Scotland vs Italy
|
Scotland won by 73 runs
|
15
|
Feb 11
|
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|
West Indies vs England
|
West Indies won by 30 runs
|
17
|
Feb 12
|
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|
Nepal vs Italy
|
Italy won by 10 wkts
|
23
|
Feb 14
|
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|
Scotland vs England
|
England won by 5 wkts
|
25
|
Feb 15
|
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|
Nepal vs West Indies
|
West Indies won by 9 wickets
|
29
|
Feb 16
|
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|
England vs Italy
|
Upcoming
|
33
|
Feb 17
|
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|
Scotland vs Nepal
|
Upcoming
|
37
|
Feb 19
|
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|
West Indies vs Italy
|
Upcoming
|
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D points table
|
POS
|
TEAM
|
PLAYED
|
WON
|
LOST
|
N/R
|
TIED
|
Net RR
|
POINTS
|
1
|
South Africa
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1.477
|
6
|
2
|
New Zealand
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0.701
|
4
|
3
|
United Arab Emirates
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
-1.03
|
2
|
4
|
Afghanistan
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
-0.555
|
0
|
5
|
Canada
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
-1.526
|
0
Group D remaining fixtures
T20 World Cup 2026 top run getters
|
T20 WC Group D schedule
|
Match No
|
Date
|
Teams
|
Venue
|
Time (IST)
|
28
|
Mon, 16 Feb '26
|
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates
|
Delhi
|
11:00:00
|
31
|
Tue, 17 Feb '26
|
Canada vs New Zealand
|
Chennai
|
11:00:00
|
34
|
Wed, 18 Feb '26
|
South Africa vs United Arab Emirates
|
Delhi
|
11:00:00
|
39
|
Thu, 19 Feb '26
|
Afghanistan vs Canada
|
Chennai
|
19:00:00
T20 World Cup 2026 highest wicket takers
|
T20 World Cup 2026 top run getters
|
Batter
|
RUNS
|
Balls
|
SR
|
Vs
|
4s
|
6s
|
Lorcan Tucker
|
94
|
51
|
184.31
|
Oman
|
10
|
4
|
Tim Seifert
|
89
|
42
|
211.9
|
United Arab Emirates
|
12
|
3
|
Aiden Markram
|
86
|
44
|
195.45
|
New Zealand
|
8
|
4
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
84
|
42
|
200
|
South Africa
|
4
|
7
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
84
|
49
|
171.43
|
United States of America
|
10
|
4
|
Finn Allen
|
84
|
50
|
168
|
United Arab Emirates
|
5
|
5
|
George Munsey
|
84
|
54
|
155.56
|
Italy
|
13
|
2
|
Saiteja Mukkamalla
|
79
|
51
|
154.9
|
Netherlands
|
5
|
4
|
Ishan Kishan
|
77
|
40
|
192.5
|
Pakistan
|
10
|
3
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
76
|
42
|
180.95
|
England
|
2
|
7
|
Aryansh Sharma
|
74
|
53
|
139.62
|
Canada
|
6
|
3
|
Sahibzada Farhan
|
73
|
41
|
178.05
|
United States of America
|
6
|
5
|
Bas de Leede
|
72
|
48
|
150
|
Namibia
|
5
|
4
|
Sanjay Krishnamurthi
|
68
|
33
|
206.06
|
Namibia
|
4
|
6
|
Muhammad Waseem
|
66
|
45
|
146.67
|
New Zealand
|
4
|
3
|
T20 World Cup 2026 top wicket takers
|
PLAYER
|
MATCHES
|
OVERS
|
BALLS
|
WKTS
|
Avg
|
RUNS
|
4-FERS
|
5-FERS
|
Shadley van Schalkwyk
|
4
|
14.5
|
89
|
13
|
7.77
|
101
|
2
|
0
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
3
|
12
|
72
|
8
|
11.38
|
91
|
1
|
0
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
2
|
8
|
48
|
7
|
4.71
|
33
|
1
|
0
|
Harmeet Singh
|
4
|
15
|
90
|
7
|
16.14
|
113
|
1
|
0
|
Jason Holder
|
3
|
9.5
|
59
|
7
|
13
|
91
|
1
|
0
|
Marco Jansen
|
3
|
12
|
72
|
7
|
16
|
112
|
1
|
0
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
3
|
9
|
54
|
6
|
8
|
48
|
0
|
0
|
Brad Evans
|
2
|
7.2
|
44
|
6
|
6.83
|
41
|
0
|
0
First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 10:10 PM IST