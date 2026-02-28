Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Farhan goes past Kohli to set record for most runs in single T20 WC edition

Farhan goes past Kohli to set record for most runs in single T20 WC edition

Farhan broke Virat Kohli's record of 319 runs, which he set during the 2014 T20 World Cup

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 7:27 PM IST
Pakistan’s flamboyant opener Sahibzada Farhan created history in the Super 8 game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Saturday as he now holds the record for most runs by a player in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.
 
Farhan, who started the game with 283 runs to his name, needed to score 37 runs to get past Virat Kohli’s 319-run record, which the star Indian batter set during the 2014 edition of the competition.
 
Farhan achieved the milestone when he crossed the required 37-run mark on the first ball ball of the sixth over with a boundary off Dasun Shanaka. Notably, Farhan earlier in the innings also broke the record for most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition by a Pakistan player after crossing the 21-run mark as he broke the 304-run record set by Babar Azam in the 2021 edition of the tournament. 
 

Most runs in a single edition of T20 World Cup

Player Team Match Innings Runs 50s 100s Year
Sahibzada Farhan PAK 6 6 323 2 1 2026
V Kohli IND 6 6 319 4 0 2014
TM Dilshan SL 7 7 317 3 0 2009
Babar Azam PAK 6 6 303 4 0 2021
DPMD Jayawardene SL 6 6 302 2 1 2010
V Kohli IND 6 6 296 4 0 2022
Tamim Iqbal BAN 6 6 295 1 1 2016
DA Warner AUS 7 7 289 3 0 2022
Mohammad Rizwan PAK 6 6 281 3 0 2022
Rahmanullah Gurbaz AFG 8 8 281 3 0 2024
BJ Bennett ZIM 5 5 277 3 0 2026
V Kohli IND 5 5 273 3 0 2016
JC Buttler ENG 6 6 269 1 1 2022
ML Hayden AUS 6 6 265 4 0 2007
AK Markram SA 6 6 264 3 0 2026
RG Sharma IND 8 8 257 3 0 2024
TM Head AUS 7 7 255 2 0 2024
JE Root ENG 6 6 249 2 0 2016
SR Watson AUS 6 6 249 3 0 2012
KP Pietersen ENG 6 6 248 2 0 2010
 

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 7:27 PM IST

