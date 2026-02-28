Farhan goes past Kohli to set record for most runs in single T20 WC edition

Pakistan’s flamboyant opener Sahibzada Farhan created history in the Super 8 game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Saturday as he now holds the record for most runs by a player in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

Farhan, who started the game with 283 runs to his name, needed to score 37 runs to get past Virat Kohli’s 319-run record, which the star Indian batter set during the 2014 edition of the competition.

ALSO READ: Pakistan semis equation: Target, overs & Net runrate to pass NZ's NRR Farhan achieved the milestone when he crossed the required 37-run mark on the first ball ball of the sixth over with a boundary off Dasun Shanaka. Notably, Farhan earlier in the innings also broke the record for most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition by a Pakistan player after crossing the 21-run mark as he broke the 304-run record set by Babar Azam in the 2021 edition of the tournament.

Most runs in a single edition of T20 World Cup