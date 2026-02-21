Suryakumar Yadav: Ahmedabad conditions won't give India added advantage

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav addressed the media ahead of their Super 8 clash against South Africa felt that the competition on the night will 50-50 in terms of both sides' familiarity with the Ahmedabad conditions. The Proteas have played all their matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in this tournament and will be no stranger to the conditions on Sunday.

Ahead of their high-stakes Super 8 encounter against the South Africa national cricket team, a select group of India national cricket team players turned an optional practice session into a display of power-hitting and tactical planning.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav led the session along with Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, and Kuldeep Yadav, arriving more than an hour early at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Men in Blue signaled their intent to start the Super 8 stage on a confident note.

Ready to Adapt to Any Wicket

When asked about the varying nature of pitches in the Super 8 stage and whether the team is ready to tackle different surfaces, Suryakumar expressed complete confidence:

“I think we are ready to adapt to any sort of wickets. If you see from the first game, we have been playing on different kinds of wickets. When we started our campaign from Wankhede till the last league game which we played. I think the wickets were not too challenging but a little tricky. But then at the end of the day we played enough cricket to understand what kind of batting we need to do in post power play and then take on and finish the game.”

The skipper underlined that India has gained enough experience across venues to tackle any challenge the wickets may present.

Handling Swing and the New Ball

With questions about swing early in the innings, particularly in the first two overs of the second innings, Suryakumar remained pragmatic:

“I think it happened, it has happened always. Even in the first innings also the fast bowlers have had some edge in the power play with the new ball and in the second innings as well it was the similar situation. So, it's in both the innings actually. There is no advantage when we are bowling first or second. It was actually in both the innings. However, how many games we have played here.”

He acknowledged that the new ball can pose challenges for both sides, but emphasized that India is prepared for such conditions.

Preparing for Familiar Opponents

The advantage of knowing the venues and opposition was also discussed. Suryakumar highlighted the experience of playing in Ahmedabad:

“I think almost all the players have played n number of games in Ahmedabad. Even India as a team has played a lot of games in Ahmedabad. So I think it's a good 50-50 competition. Whoever plays good cricket tomorrow, I think will definitely land up on winning side and it's not that there is no added advantage. Everyone comes here during franchise cricket, they get an opportunity to play in different - different venues here and also, I mean as you say, as we know what teams we are playing so and we have good days also in between different -different games so we get good time to prepare for every team.”

The skipper stressed that experience in the stadium, combined with careful preparation, will be key to taking on South Africa.

Pitch Inspection and Tactical Planning

The team’s afternoon began with a thorough inspection of the pitch. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, and Suryakumar examined the surface carefully, noting that the grass had been completely removed ahead of the match. Their detailed assessment helped shape the session and ensured that India’s strategy would be adapted to local conditions.

Blistering Nets Session

Once the inspection was complete, Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh took charge of the nets, producing a powerful display of range-hitting against Kuldeep Yadav and local bowlers. Every shot was closely monitored by Gambhir and Kotak, providing a rehearsal of the aggression Indian fans hope to see on matchday.

Strategic Discussions Behind the Nets

While the hitters dominated the nets, India’s strategic team was hard at work. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar consulted with bowling coach Morne Morkel before joining Gambhir for tactical discussions. Kuldeep Yadav also spent time batting, ensuring the team was prepared in all departments.

Weather and Conditions: A Crucial Factor

Ahmedabad’s conditions loom large over preparations. With temperatures expected to touch 34°C alongside high humidity, dew under the Sunday night lights could become a decisive factor, influencing both batting and bowling strategies. India’s combination of experience, preparation, and adaptability aims to turn these challenges into an advantage in the Super 8 clash.