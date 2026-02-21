T20 WC: Suryakumar's cheeky one-word answer on Team India's biggest worry

Associate Sponsors

When asked about what Team India's biggest worry is ahead of the clash, Surya had a direct and one-word answer to the question - 'None.'

Suryakumar Yadav addressed the media ahead of their Super 8 clash against South Africa.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 4:54 PM IST
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav admitted that his side are not worried about a single thing going into their Super 8 encounter against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.  Surya said during the pre match press conference that his side are not really worried about small aspects like Abhishek's form, or India's troubles with the spinners and are ready to enter the next stage of the tournament with full confidence.  When asked about what Team India's biggest worry is ahead of the clash, Surya had a direct and one-word answer to the question that he delivered with a slight grin on his face - "None."  The reply showed how confidence the Men in Blue are in the shortest format of the game and are looking forward to play more challenging matches in the tournament. 
ALSO READ: New Zealand vs Pakistan: Colombo hourly weather forecast & rain prediction
  'We will cover for Abhishek'  With a lot of questions surrounding Abhishek Sharma's form in his debut T20 World Cup, the skipper was quick to back his opener despite three consecutive ducks in the tournament and said that he and his side trusts him to play with the same template, not worrying about losing his wicket early on in the powerplay.  When he scores a run, you have seen what happens. It happens, it's a team sport, it keeps going on. Now the team has a requirement that the boy should play with his identity. So he is trying to play. If it happens, then it's fine, if it doesn't, then we are there to cover. Last year he covered for us, now we will cover for him.  (More to follow)    
Topics :Suryakumar YadavICC T20 World CupIndia cricket teamIndia vs South Africa

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

