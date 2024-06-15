T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs CAN Playing 11, live toss time and streaming

India will take on Canada in match 33 of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

There are very high chances of a wash-out in the game given that the Florida region has been receiving very heavy rainfall for the past four days and there is a prediction of rainfall in the morning of the IND vs CAN game in the T20 World Cup 2024 as well.





ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024: Teams qualified for Super 8 round from Group A, B, C, D India and the USA are already through to the Super 8 and hence this match will have no weightage other than practice for the Indian players and exposure for the Canadians.

T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs CAN Playing 11 prediction

India playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Canada playing 11 probable: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon.

India vs Canada head-to-head

This will be the first international meeting between the two sides in T20 cricket at the senior level.

Total matches played: 0

India won: 00

Canada won: 00

No result: 00

Abandoned: 00

Squads:

India Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal

Canada Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon, Rayyan Pathan, Nikhil Dutta, Rishiv Raghav Joshi, Dilpreet Bajwa

T20 World Cup 2024, India (IND) vs Canada (CAN) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

India and Canada will lock horns in today's match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

At what time will the IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 live toss take place on Saturday (June 15)?

In the IND vs CAN match in the T20 World Cup 2024, the live toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

At what time will the IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 live match start on June 15?

The India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 live match will begin at 8 PM IST on June 15 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the IND vs CAN match. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the game in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live Streaming of the IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 match in India?

Disney plus Hotstar will live stream the IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 match in India.