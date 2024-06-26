T20 World Cup 2024, SA vs AFG SF: How Nortje could destroy Gurbaz factor?





Top Run Scorers

(T20WC) Player Inns Runs Ave SR Rahmanullah Gurbaz 7 281 40.14 126 Travis Head 7 255 42.5 158.4 Ibrahim Zadran 7 229 32.71 109 Nicholas Pooran 7 228 38 146.2 Andries Gous 6 219 43.8 151 Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been in the form of his life as far as ICC tournaments are concerned, and he would look to maximise his great form in the T20 World Cup 2024 during Afghanistan's semi-final clash against South Africa on Thursday morning, June 27 (IST).

Leading scorer of the tournament, Gurbaz has adopted the policy of waiting for the wrong ball or the bowler to commit the mistake instead of being the enforcer as he had previously done in the Indian Premier League or other leagues. This ploy has worked on the slow pitches of the Caribbean and against medium-pace bowlers.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Seam (2024 T20 WC) Pace BF Runs Wickets SR Slow <120kph 27 54 2 200 Medium Fast 120-132.9 kph 46 65 2 141 Fast Medium 133 - 140 kph 40 35 0 88 Fast > 140kph 17 9 0 53

However, against express pace, the Afghan opener has been rattled, and it shows in the numbers.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Seam (T20i Career) Pace Ave SR Bound % Slow <120kph 30.3 171 24 Medium Fast 120-132.9 kph 26.9 136 17 Fast Medium 133 - 140 kph 35.3 147 24 Fast > 140kph 21.5 106 11

Why Nortje could be the right ploy to counter Gurbaz?

Anrich Nortje has been one of the most successful pacers in the South African set-up. Though he has not had ideal success in the powerplay, going at 12.33 runs per over and picking only one wicket in his six overs, he bowls at an express pace of more than 140 km/h regularly.





Lowest SR by Openers vs Express Pace (>140 kph) (2024 T20WC) *min express pace balls faced = 10 Opening Batter SR Rahmanullah Gurbaz 53 George Munsey 58 Muhammad Rizwan 58 Johnson Charles 73 Monank Patel 81 This will go in his favour against Gurbaz, who, in his entire career, has found it difficult to score against express bowlers.

Gurbaz has the lowest strike rate among openers in the T20 World Cup 2024 against pacers who bowl at more than 140 km/h. Thus, Markram could unleash Nortje in the powerplay and bowl him for at least two overs to try and get Gurbaz early. Once he gets out, it becomes very difficult for Afghanistan to post a huge total.