T20 World Cup 2024, SA vs AFG SF: How Nortje could destroy Gurbaz factor?

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been in the form of his life as far as ICC tournaments are concerned, and he would look to maximise his great form in the T20 World Cup 2024 during Afghanistan's semi-final clash against South Africa on Thursday morning, June 27 (IST).
| Top Run Scorers
(T20WC)
|Player
|Inns
|Runs
|Ave
|SR
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|7
|281
|40.14
|126
|Travis Head
|7
|255
|42.5
|158.4
|Ibrahim Zadran
|7
|229
|32.71
|109
|Nicholas Pooran
|7
|228
|38
|146.2
|Andries Gous
|6
|219
|43.8
|151
Leading scorer of the tournament, Gurbaz has adopted the policy of waiting for the wrong ball or the bowler to commit the mistake instead of being the enforcer as he had previously done in the Indian Premier League or other leagues. This ploy has worked on the slow pitches of the Caribbean and against medium-pace bowlers.
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Seam (2024 T20 WC)
|Pace
|BF
|Runs
|Wickets
|SR
|Slow <120kph
|27
|54
|2
|200
|Medium Fast 120-132.9 kph
|46
|65
|2
|141
|Fast Medium 133 - 140 kph
|40
|35
|0
|88
|Fast > 140kph
|17
|9
|0
|53
However, against express pace, the Afghan opener has been rattled, and it shows in the numbers.
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Seam (T20i Career)
|Pace
|Ave
|SR
|Bound %
|Slow <120kph
|30.3
|171
|24
|Medium Fast 120-132.9 kph
|26.9
|136
|17
|Fast Medium 133 - 140 kph
|35.3
|147
|24
|Fast > 140kph
|21.5
|106
|11
Why Nortje could be the right ploy to counter Gurbaz?
Anrich Nortje has been one of the most successful pacers in the South African set-up. Though he has not had ideal success in the powerplay, going at 12.33 runs per over and picking only one wicket in his six overs, he bowls at an express pace of more than 140 km/h regularly.
This will go in his favour against Gurbaz, who, in his entire career, has found it difficult to score against express bowlers.
|Lowest SR by Openers vs Express Pace (>140 kph) (2024 T20WC) *min express pace balls faced = 10
|Opening Batter
|SR
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|53
|George Munsey
|58
|Muhammad Rizwan
|58
|Johnson Charles
|73
|Monank Patel
|81
Gurbaz has the lowest strike rate among openers in the T20 World Cup 2024 against pacers who bowl at more than 140 km/h. Thus, Markram could unleash Nortje in the powerplay and bowl him for at least two overs to try and get Gurbaz early. Once he gets out, it becomes very difficult for Afghanistan to post a huge total.