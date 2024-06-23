IND vs AUS: India could knock Australia out of T20 World Cup; here's how

The moment all Indian cricket team fans have been waiting for is here.

India will play against Australia in the Super 8 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on June 24 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (8 p.m. IST).

Rohit Sharma's men have a chance not only to keep their winning run intact but also to knock Australia out of the T20 World Cup 2024 and avenge the heartbreaking defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

On November 19, 2023, Pat Cummins' men not only silenced the 110,000-strong crowd at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad but also brought tears to the eyes of Indian legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who left the ground in tears that Sunday.

Since then, social media has been flooded with memes and posts from Indian cricket fans, who still feel sad when memories of the 2023 World Cup final resurface.

Now, it is time for Rohit Sharma's men to take sweet revenge and change the narrative of social media memes and posts.

How a defeat could end the road for the Australian cricket team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup?

If India beats Australia, the latter will have two points in three games. For a spot in the semifinal, they will then have to hope that Bangladesh can beat Afghanistan.

However, Afghanistan is expected to come hard on Bangladesh, whose World Cup campaign has been horrid so far.

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 1 remaining fixtures Match Day and Date Time (IST) Venue India vs Australia Monday, 24th June 8 PM IST Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Tuesday, 25th June 6 AM IST Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Points table Super 8 round