South Africa, Bangladesh, SL & NED rankings on T20 World Cup points table

In Group D of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa are at the top of the points table before their much-anticipated game against the Netherlands on June 8. With the Dutch side being the Proteas nemesis in recent ICC tournaments, Aiden Markram's side must win the game in order to qualify for the Super 8 round.





Group D is regarded as a group of death as it has teams like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, along with South Africa, Nepal and the Netherlands.







ICC T20 World Cup GROUP D leaderboard and team rankings Teams Matches Won lost No result Points Net run rate South Africa 1 1 0 0 2 1.048 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 0.539 Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2 0.379 Nepal 1 0 1 0 0 -0.539 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 -0.777



However, Sri Lanka's horrid outing so far in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has put the group wide open. The Island nation is at the bottom of the T20 World Cup 2024 Group D points table after losing their first two games, first against South Africa and then from Bangladesh.