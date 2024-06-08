South Africa, Bangladesh, SL & NED rankings on T20 World Cup points table

In Group D of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa are at the top of the points table before their much-anticipated game against the Netherlands on June 8. With the Dutch side being the Proteas nemesis in recent ICC tournaments, Aiden Markram's side must win the game in order to qualify for the Super 8 round.
Group D is regarded as a group of death as it has teams like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, along with South Africa, Nepal and the Netherlands.
However, Sri Lanka's horrid outing so far in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has put the group wide open. The Island nation is at the bottom of the T20 World Cup 2024 Group D points table after losing their first two games, first against South Africa and then from Bangladesh.
|ICC T20 World Cup GROUP D leaderboard and team rankings
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|lost
|No result
|Points
|Net run rate
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1.048
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.539
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.379
|Nepal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.539
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.777
|Remaining fixtures of Group D in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
|Matches
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Netherlands vs South Africa
|8th June
|20:00:00
|Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|10th June
|20:00:00
|Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
|Sri lanka vs Nepal
|12th June
|05:00:00
|Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|13th June
|20:00:00
|Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent
|South Africa vs Nepal
|15th June
|05:00:00
|Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|17th June
|05:00:00
|Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent
|Sri Lanka vs Netherlands
|17th June
|06:00:00
|Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Gros Islet. St Lucia
