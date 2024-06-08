Business Standard
South Africa, Bangladesh, SL & NED rankings on T20 World Cup points table

In the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Group D is regarded as a group of death as it has teams like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, along with South Africa, Nepal and the Netherlands.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table: Group D could throw surprises after the end of first stage.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In Group D of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa are at the top of the points table before their much-anticipated game against the Netherlands on June 8. With the Dutch side being the Proteas nemesis in recent ICC tournaments, Aiden Markram's side must win the game in order to qualify for the Super 8 round. 

Group D is regarded as a group of death as it has teams like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, along with South Africa, Nepal and the Netherlands.

However, Sri Lanka's horrid outing so far in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has put the group wide open. The Island nation is at the bottom of the T20 World Cup 2024 Group D points table after losing their first two games, first against South Africa and then from Bangladesh.


ICC T20 World Cup GROUP D leaderboard and team rankings
Teams Matches Won lost No result Points Net run rate
South Africa 1 1 0 0 2 1.048
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 0.539
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2 0.379
Nepal 1 0 1 0 0 -0.539
Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 -0.777



Remaining fixtures of Group D in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Matches Date Time (IST) Venue
Netherlands vs South Africa 8th June 20:00:00 Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
South Africa vs Bangladesh 10th June 20:00:00 Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
Sri lanka vs Nepal 12th June 05:00:00 Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida
Bangladesh vs Netherlands 13th June 20:00:00 Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent
South Africa vs Nepal 15th June 05:00:00 Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent
Bangladesh vs Nepal 17th June 05:00:00 Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands 17th June 06:00:00 Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Gros Islet. St Lucia


First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

