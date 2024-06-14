ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table Group A, B, C, D; top batters & bowlers

ICC T20 World Cup team rankings of all teams in first round
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 9:40 AM IST
Afghanistan moved to the first spot on the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 points table after winning the match against Papua New Guinea at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday morning. With the win, Afghanistan became the second team to qualify for Super 8 from Group C. This means the 2022 edition semifinalists New Zealand are knocked out of the showpiece event.
In Group A, India are at the top of the T20 World Cup 2024 leaderboard followed by USA and Pakistan.
In Group B, Australia are at the top of the T20 World Cup 2024 team rankings followed by Scotland and England, who made their case stronger for Super 8 qualification after a win against Oman on early Friday morning.
In Group D, South Africa have already qualified for the Super 8 round as table toppers, the second team will be decided on Monday. Bangladesh and the Netherlands are in contention for Super 8.
|
Group A rankings on ICC T20 World Cup 2024
|
Teams
|
Matches
|
Win
|
Loss
|
No result
|
Points
|
Net runrate
|
India (Q)
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
1.137
|
United States of America
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
0.127
|
Pakistan
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0.191
|
Canada
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
-0.493
|
Ireland
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
-1.712
|
Group B rankings on ICC T20 World Cup 2024
|
Teams
|
Matches
|
Win
|
Loss
|
No result
|
Points
|
Net runrate
|
Australia (Q)
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
3.58
|
Scotland
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
2.164
|
England
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
3.081
|
Namibia
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
-2.098
|
Oman
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
-3.062
|
Group C rankings on ICC T20 World Cup 2024
|
Teams
|
Matches
|
Win
|
Loss
|
No result
|
Points
|
Net runrate
|
Afghanistan (Q)
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
4.230
|
West Indies (Q)
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
2.596
|
Uganda
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
-4.217
|
Papua New Guinea
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
-0.434
|
New Zealand
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
-2.425
|
Group D rankings on ICC T20 World Cup 2024
|
Teams
|
Matches
|
Win
|
Loss
|
No result
|
Points
|
Net runrate
|
South Africa (Q)
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
0.603
|
Bangladesh
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
0.478
|
Netherlands
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
-0.408
|
Nepal
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
-0.539
|
Sri Lanka
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
-0.777
|
Top 10 batters in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
|
Player
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
NO
|
Runs
|
HS
|
Ave
|
SR
|
100
|
50
|
0
|
4s
|
6s
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
167
|
80
|
55.66
|
154.62
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
10
|
10
|
Aaron Jones (USA)
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
141
|
94*
|
141
|
160.22
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
13
|
DA Warner (AUS)
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
115
|
56
|
38.33
|
153.33
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
11
|
6
|
Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
114
|
70
|
38
|
121.27
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
12
|
3
|
AGS Gous (USA)
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
102
|
65
|
34
|
132.46
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
12
|
4
|
MG Erasmus (NAM)
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
101
|
52
|
33.66
|
112.22
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
10
|
3
|
NR Kirton (CAN)
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
101
|
51
|
33.66
|
140.27
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
4
|
MP Stoinis (AUS)
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
97
|
67*
|
97
|
183.01
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
8
|
RR Pant (IND)
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
96
|
42
|
48
|
124.67
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
3
|
DA Miller (SA)
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
94
|
59*
|
94
|
98.94
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
5
|
Top 10 wicket-taker in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
|
Player
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
Balls
|
Overs
|
Mdns
|
Wkts
|
BBI
|
Ave
|
Econ
|
SR
|
4
|
5
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG)
|
3
|
3
|
68
|
11.2
|
0
|
12
|
5/9
|
3.5
|
3.7
|
5.66
|
1
|
1
|
A Nortje (SA)
|
3
|
3
|
72
|
12
|
0
|
8
|
4/7
|
5.37
|
3.58
|
9
|
1
|
0
|
AS Joseph (WI)
|
3
|
3
|
66
|
11
|
0
|
8
|
4/19
|
7.37
|
5.36
|
8.25
|
1
|
0
|
A Zampa (AUS)
|
3
|
3
|
72
|
12
|
0
|
8
|
4/12
|
8
|
5.33
|
9
|
1
|
0
|
AJ Hosein (WI)
|
3
|
3
|
66
|
11
|
0
|
7
|
5/11
|
5.85
|
3.72
|
9.42
|
0
|
1
|
HH Pandya (IND)
|
3
|
3
|
72
|
12
|
2
|
7
|
3/27
|
9.28
|
5.41
|
10.28
|
0
|
0
|
Arshdeep Singh (IND)
|
3
|
3
|
72
|
12
|
0
|
7
|
4/9
|
10.71
|
6.25
|
10.28
|
1
|
0
|
Rishad Hossain (BAN)
|
3
|
3
|
72
|
12
|
0
|
7
|
3/22
|
12.42
|
7.25
|
10.28
|
0
|
0
|
MP Stoinis (AUS)
|
3
|
3
|
54
|
9
|
0
|
6
|
3/19
|
8.66
|
5.77
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
Rashid Khan (AFG)
|
3
|
3
|
72
|
12
|
0
|
6
|
4/17
|
9
|
4.5
|
12
|
1
|
0
First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 9:35 AM IST