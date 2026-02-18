T20 World Cup 2026: PAK vs NAM pitch report and Colombo stadium key stats

The final Super 8 spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be decided today as Pakistan take on Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Pakistan enter the match knowing a victory will secure qualification, but pressure is mounting after their loss to India exposed serious batting concerns. Pakistan skipper Salman Agha won the toss for the match and invited Namibia to bowl first.

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 Pakistan playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq Namibia playing 11: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell

Captain Salman Ali Agha will look towards Babar Azam and openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub to deliver a strong powerplay after recent collapses. The middle order has struggled to maintain momentum, making stability a key focus heading into today’s clash.

Pakistan’s bowling attack has also shown inconsistency, with Shaheen Shah Afridi still searching for rhythm despite his experience. Saim Ayub’s three-wicket performance against India remains a rare bright spot. ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026: Pakistan vs Namibia preview, toss time, live streaming Namibia, already eliminated, will aim to play fearless cricket. Gerhard Erasmus’ off-spin and disciplined bowling could challenge Pakistan on a slow Colombo surface, making this must-win encounter far from straightforward for the former champions. Pakistan vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Sinhalese Sports Club pitch report The surface at the Sinhalese Sports Club is likely to favour the bowlers, especially the spinners, who are expected to have a strong influence on the game. Recent fixtures at this ground highlight a clear pattern, with slow bowlers enjoying greater success than the seamers. The pitch generally plays a bit sluggish, which can make free-flowing strokeplay difficult as the innings progresses and the ball gets older.

With the average first-innings total hovering around 150-plus, sides reaching the 160-170 mark could gain a significant advantage. Batters may need to focus on building partnerships and preserving wickets in the powerplay, while teams — including fantasy managers — could benefit from investing in reliable spin options. T20 World Cup 2026 PAK vs NAM: Head-to-head stats at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo This will be the first time that Pakistan and Nepal will take each other on in T20Is at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Tuesday. They have faced only once before this in T20Is and it was Pakistan who emerged victorious in the match.