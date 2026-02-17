Pakistan regroup for must-win clash; washout may also aid Super 8 hopes

Pakistan will walk into their final group match against Namibia on February 18 knowing that a victory is essential to keep their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 hopes alive. A washout could also work in their favour, but Pakistanis won't want to leave the qualification to chance.

The defeat to India has intensified scrutiny, particularly on senior players, but young all-rounder Usman Tariq insisted there is no sense of panic inside the dressing room.

ALSO READ: Zimbabwe's surge good for cricket, says UAE coach Lalchand Rajput “It only becomes difficult when you don’t pinpoint your mistakes and work on them,” Tariq said at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday. “We just had a conversation about the areas where we had lapses. We’ll work on those and look forward to the next matches so that we don’t repeat the same mistakes.”

Backing seniors amid criticism Pakistan’s bowling attack, expected to lead the charge against India, came under criticism despite disciplined spells from Tariq and Saim Ayub. Questions have been raised over the form of Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan, but Tariq dismissed suggestions that the senior players are under added pressure. “There’s no doubt that Shaheen and Babar have won many matches for Pakistan,” he said. “One game doesn’t define their capability or calibre. If something like this happens, they know how to recover because they are the senior players.” He described the India fixture as naturally high intensity but not unusually pressurised. “Playing against India is always high intensity, so whatever pressure is there is normal,” he said. “The important thing is how you overcome it.”

No clarity yet on playing XI With qualification on the line, speculation has grown about possible changes for the Namibia clash. Tariq, however, suggested that the perception of crisis is largely external. “To be honest, this pressure is mostly created by spectators and outside opinions,” he said. “Inside the team, I haven’t felt any such pressure. Winning and losing are part of the game.” He confirmed there is no final decision yet on the playing XI. “We’ll see who plays on the day,” he added. Learning from missed opportunities Reflecting on his own performance in the India match, Tariq admitted he expected more from himself in what was his first appearance in a Pakistan–India contest.

“Honestly, I saw it as a big opportunity to make a name for myself,” he said. “I tried my best, but personally, I feel I wasn’t up to the mark the way I should have been. Hopefully, if I get another chance, I’ll do much better.” He noted that Indian batters approached him with a clear plan. “They were very focused. They had a clear plan not to lose wickets to me, and they stuck to it,” he said. While he did not claim wickets, he emphasised that controlling runs in crucial phases can benefit the team. “If you bowl in crucial phases and control the scoring, it benefits the team because the other bowler can take wickets from the other end,” he said.