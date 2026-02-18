Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 WC 2026: Pakistan vs Namibia preview, toss time, live streaming

T20 WC 2026: Pakistan vs Namibia preview, toss time, live streaming

Pakistan will need to win their game against Namibia at any cost to qualify for the Super 8s

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The final spot in the Super 8 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be on the line when Pakistan take on Namibia in match 35 of the edition at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. A win for Pakistan will put them in the next round, while a win for Namibia will give the USA their second Super 8 finish in T20 World Cups. 

Pakistan team news

Pakistan head into the must-win clash under pressure after their defeat to India exposed major batting concerns. Skipper Salman Ali Agha will expect senior batter Babar Azam and openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub to provide stability after repeated powerplay collapses.
 
 
The middle order’s inconsistency remains a key issue, forcing frequent reshuffles. In bowling, Shaheen Shah Afridi’s lack of rhythm is a worry despite his experience, while Saim Ayub’s three-wicket effort against India offered a rare positive. Pakistan are unlikely to make drastic changes but could tweak their batting order as they look to secure a Super 8 berth.

Namibia team news

Namibia, already out of contention, will aim to finish their campaign on a high after showing glimpses of discipline in earlier matches. Captain Gerhard Erasmus remains their biggest threat with the ball, especially after his clever off-spin variations troubled India’s middle order.

Left-arm pacer JJ Smit adds control in the powerplay, while batters Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton have provided useful starts despite inconsistent results. Namibia are expected to stick with a similar combination, focusing on restricting Pakistan’s fragile batting early and pushing the contest into a low-scoring battle where their tactical approach can create pressure.

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed
 
Namibia playing 11 (probable): Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (w), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is

  • Total matches: 1
  • Pakistan won: 1
  • Namibia won: 0
  • No result: 0

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq
 
Namibia squad: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (w), Malan Kruger, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo, Dylan Leicher, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt, Willem Myburgh

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Wednesday, February 18.
 
What will be the venue for the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? 
The Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.
 
What time will the toss for the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The toss for the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.
 
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

