ENG vs PAK live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 game?

Check ENG vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES here England and Pakistan will lock horns in Match 45 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super Eights at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium tonight.

England head into the contest high on confidence after securing an emphatic 51-run win over Sri Lanka. Opting to bat first, they managed 146/9, with Phil Salt anchoring the innings through a vital knock of 62 runs. While the total appeared competitive rather than commanding, England’s bowlers quickly seized control of the match.

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha won the toss and elect to bat first' Both skippers after the toss: Salman: We are gonna bat first. One change for us. Faheem is out and Shaheen Afridi comes in. Brook: We are unchanged from the last game.

Will Jacks delivered a decisive spell, claiming 3 for 22, while Jofra Archer struck early blows that rattled Sri Lanka’s top order. Reduced to 34/5 inside the powerplay, Sri Lanka struggled to rebuild and were eventually dismissed for 95 in 16.4 overs. The comprehensive victory not only added two crucial points to England’s tally but also boosted their net run rate significantly.