T20 World Cup 2026: USA vs NAM pitch report and Chepauk Stadium key stats

After a commanding victory against the Netherlands, Team USA is set to face Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 15. The Americans have experienced a mixed tournament so far, with two earlier losses against cricketing heavyweights Pakistan and India.

Despite the setbacks, they showed resilience and competitive spirit, particularly in their game against India at the Wankhede Stadium, where Suryakumar Yadav’s outstanding performance prevented a major upset. Similarly, against Pakistan, the team had moments of brilliance but ultimately fell short, losing by 32 runs. Their confidence, however, received a significant boost in their latest match against the Netherlands, where they registered a massive 93-run victory, displaying both batting depth and bowling efficiency.

On the other hand, Namibia enters this contest under pressure after losing their opening two matches. They were outplayed by the Netherlands in their first outing and then suffered a heavy defeat by India, losing by 93 runs. With two consecutive losses, this game becomes a crucial encounter for The Eagles, as a win is imperative to stay alive in the competition and maintain hopes of advancing in the tournament. ALSO READ: Pakistan will have an advantage: Suryakumar Yadav ahead of IND vs PAK tie This fixture promises a high-stakes clash with both teams eager to assert dominance. T20 World Cup 2026 USA vs NAM: MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report

The renowned stadium has seen three matches so far in the T20 World Cup 2026, all of which featured high scores. Notably, teams batting second have emerged victorious in two of these games, indicating that the pitch tends to become more favorable for batting as the match goes on. T20 World Cup 2026 USA vs NAM: Head-to-head stats at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai USA and Namibia will be playing their first T20I encounter at this venue on February 15. Most recent T20I match at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai The most recent T20I match played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai was Match 21 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Netherlands and USA which was won by Italy on the day by 93 runs..