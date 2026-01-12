PCB offers to host Bangladesh's 2026 T20 WC matches in Pakistan: Report

Amid the ongoing protest by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to move their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches out of India, Pakistani media have made a surprising claim that has caught many off guard.

ALSO READ: BCB's security concern in question as Saikat takes field for IND vs NZ ODIs According to a media report published by the Times of India, Pakistani media channel Geo TV has claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered the ICC and the BCB the option of hosting Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches in Pakistan amid their unwillingness to travel to India.

BCB’s demands

Notably, the BCB is demanding that their matches be shifted from India to Sri Lanka, who are the co-hosts of the tournament, citing security concerns for their players following the BCCI vs BCB Mustafizur row.

There has been no official confirmation or denial offered by any of the concerned parties regarding Geo TV’s claim, as the issue persists with the official start of the tournament just 26 days away.

BCCI’s stand on the BCB’s demands

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially distanced itself from the dispute over Bangladesh’s request to relocate its T20 World Cup 2026 matches out of India. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated that venue decisions for the tournament are the responsibility of the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Indian board is not directly involved in these discussions, despite the ongoing tension following Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exit.

The BCCI reiterated that it will abide by ICC directives and has no decision-making role in Bangladesh’s venue request, even as speculation continues over alternative host cities within India.

What is the Mustafizur row?

The “Mustafizur row” refers to the controversy that erupted after Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Rahman had been bought by KKR for Rs 8.6 crore during the IPL 2026 auction last year but was later dropped on the BCCI’s diktat following strong public backlash in Bangladesh, tied to broader political tensions between the two countries.

The BCB viewed his release — reportedly at the suggestion of the BCCI — as politically influenced and a slight against the player and the nation, which escalated into a diplomatic-cricketing dispute.

In response, the BCB cited concerns over the safety, security, and dignity of its players and asked the ICC to move Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches out of India, arguing that such an environment might not be conducive for their team.