Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Up to Rohit, Dravid & Agarkar to pick me for T20 World Cup 2024: Karthik

Up to Rohit, Dravid & Agarkar to pick me for T20 World Cup 2024: Karthik

All I can say is I'm 100% ready. And you know I'll do everything I can to be on that flight to the World Cup, says Dinesh Karthik on the eve of KKR vs RCB IPL match

Dinesh Karthik. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 6:58 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik is ready to represent to India in ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

While talking to media persons ahead of RCB vs KKR match, Karthik says that he is very keep to represent the country.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


"At this stage in my life, it would be the greatest feeling for me to represent India (at the upcoming T-20 World Cup). I'm very, very keen to do so. There is nothing bigger in my life other than representing India in this T-20 World Cup," 38-year-old Karthik said. 

"All I can say is I'm 100% ready. And you know I'll do everything I can to be on that flight to the World Cup."


However, Karthik doesn't want to speculate on his selection for the T20 World Cup and said that it is up to the coach, selectors and India captain to decide.

"I also feel there are three very, very stable, honest people who are at their helm to decide what should be the best Indian team for the World Cup. Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, and Ajit Agarkar. And I'm completely with them. I respect any decision that they take," said Karthik, who has decided to hang up his boots after the IPL 2024.

Karthik was part of the India squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. However, he failed to live up to the expectations despite having a good IPL season.

India captain Rohit Sharma said that it would be easy to convince Karthik for the T20 World Cup. During Karthik's counter-attacking innings against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, Rohit even teased Karthik, saying he is playing well for the selection in the T20 World Cup squad.

According to media reports, the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup will be selected by the end of April or first week of May.

Also Read

IPL 2024 RCB vs KKR | Karthik: Finesse in comm box and finishing on field

IPL 2024:Watch Rohit's cheeky remark on Karthik for T20 World Cup selection

India vs Australia T20s: Surya to lead; Injured Hardik still not recovered

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

Who is Vrinda Dinesh? Uncapped batter triggers bidding war in WPL auction

Imad Wasim's omission from Pakistan team questioned by former players

Amir's comeback on hold after Pakistan-New Zealand 1st T20 abandoned

IND-PAK series to Hardik Pandya: Rohit's big remarks ahead of T20 WC 2024

PAK vs NZ 1st T20 Playing 11: Amir retuns to Pakistan XI after 4-year-break

IPL 2024 - Pressure is to continue to play the way I'm playing: Head

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICC T20 World CupDinesh KarthikKolkata Knight RidersRoyal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story