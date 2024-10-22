Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Harmanpreet Kaur named in Women's T20 World Cup team of tournament

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur made it to the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 team of the tournament dominated by players from finalists New Zealand and South Africa on the back of her strong batting show.

Chennai: Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur during a practice session ahead of the women's one-off test cricket match against South Africa, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 8:02 AM IST
New Zealand won their maiden Women's T20 World Cup title after beating South Africa by 32 runs in the summit clash on Sunday.

In an otherwise disappointing campaign for India, who failed to make it to the semifinals, skipper Kaur was the standout performer for the Women in Blue.

She finished as India's top scorer and the fourth-highest overall in the tournament, amassing 150 runs in four innings.
 

With two fifties to her name, she boasted an incredible average of 150. Her strike rate of 133.92 was the fifth-best in the tournament. Kaur's quick-fire 52 off 27 balls against Sri Lanka was crucial in keeping India's hopes alive for a semifinal spot.

Champions New Zealand have three members in the world team announced by the ICC on Monday, including 12th player Eden Carson, while runners-up South Africa also have three.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 team: Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa, captain), Tazmin Brits (South Africa), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (England), Melie Kerr (New Zealand), Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Nigar Sultana Joty (Bangladesh, wk), Afy Fletcher (West Indies), Rosemary Mair (New Zealand), Nonkululeko Mlaba (South Africa), Megan Schutt (Australia).

12th: Eden Carson (New Zealand).


First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 8:02 AM IST

