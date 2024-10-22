Harmanpreet Kaur named in Women's T20 World Cup team of tournament

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur made it to the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 team of the tournament dominated by players from finalists New Zealand and South Africa on the back of her strong batting show.

New Zealand won their maiden Women's T20 World Cup title after beating South Africa by 32 runs in the summit clash on Sunday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In an otherwise disappointing campaign for India, who failed to make it to the semifinals, skipper Kaur was the standout performer for the Women in Blue.

She finished as India's top scorer and the fourth-highest overall in the tournament, amassing 150 runs in four innings.

