ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Full list of winners & runners-up with captains

In the nine editions of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Australia have won the title six times. India women's team has never won ICC Women's T20 World Cup title

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

In the final of the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final, New Zealand defeated South Africa bu 32 runs on Sunday in Dubai to lift their maiden ICC title. 

Both South Africa and New Zealand have qualified for the finals in the T20 before, but failed to cross the last hurdle and had to settle for the second place.

Check New Zealand women vs South Africa women final full scorecard
 
Here’s a look at the winners of the previous eight editions of the tournament, and those who finished at the second place.

The first edition of the tournament was held in 2009, where Charlotte Edwards led the English side to ultimate glory against Aimee Watkins’ New Zealand. In the second edition in 2010, it was Alex Blackwell’s Australia who once again broke the hearts of the Kiwis in the final. Australia went on to win the next two editions under Jodie Fields and Meg Lanning in 2012 and 2014, respectively, with Charlotte Edwards’ England finishing second on both occasions.

 

In the 2016 edition of the tournament, Stafanie Taylor-led West Indies stunned Meg Lanning-led Australia in the final to lift their maiden title. Australia made a strong comeback as skipper Meg Lanning once again led them to victory in the next three editions against Heather Knight’s England in 2018, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India in 2020, and Sune Luus-led South Africa in 2023.
 
The 2024 edition of the competition will be the first time since the inaugural edition that Australia will not feature in the final.
 
Full list of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup winners, runners-up, and their respective captains

 
ICC Women's T20 World Cup winners and runner-ups
Year Host Country Winner Winner's Captain Runner-Ups Runner-ups Captain
2024 UAE for Bangladesh New Zealand Sophie Devine South Africa Laura Wolvaardt
2023 South Africa Australia Meg Lanning South Africa Sune Luus
2020 Australia Australia Meg Lanning India Harmanpreet Kaur
2018 West Indies Australia Meg Lanning England Heather Knight
2016 India West Indies Stafanie Taylor Australia Meg Lanning
2014 Bangladesh Australia Meg Lanning England Charlotte Edwards
2012 Sri Lanka Australia Jodie Fields England Charlotte Edwards
2010 West Indies Australia Alex Blackwell New Zealand Aimee Watkins
2009 England England Charlotte Edwards New Zealand Aimee Watkins

