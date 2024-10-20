ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Full list of winners & runners-up with captains

In the final of the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final, New Zealand defeated South Africa bu 32 runs on Sunday in Dubai to lift their maiden ICC title.
Both South Africa and New Zealand have qualified for the finals in the T20 before, but failed to cross the last hurdle and had to settle for the second place.
Check New Zealand women vs South Africa women final full scorecard
Check New Zealand women vs South Africa women final full scorecard
Here’s a look at the winners of the previous eight editions of the tournament, and those who finished at the second place.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup winners and runners-up
The first edition of the tournament was held in 2009, where Charlotte Edwards led the English side to ultimate glory against Aimee Watkins’ New Zealand. In the second edition in 2010, it was Alex Blackwell’s Australia who once again broke the hearts of the Kiwis in the final. Australia went on to win the next two editions under Jodie Fields and Meg Lanning in 2012 and 2014, respectively, with Charlotte Edwards’ England finishing second on both occasions.
More From This Section
In the 2016 edition of the tournament, Stafanie Taylor-led West Indies stunned Meg Lanning-led Australia in the final to lift their maiden title. Australia made a strong comeback as skipper Meg Lanning once again led them to victory in the next three editions against Heather Knight’s England in 2018, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India in 2020, and Sune Luus-led South Africa in 2023.
The 2024 edition of the competition will be the first time since the inaugural edition that Australia will not feature in the final.
Full list of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup winners, runners-up, and their respective captains
|ICC Women's T20 World Cup winners and runner-ups
|Year
|Host Country
|Winner
|Winner's Captain
|Runner-Ups
|Runner-ups Captain
|2024
|UAE for Bangladesh
|New Zealand
|Sophie Devine
|South Africa
|Laura Wolvaardt
|2023
|South Africa
|Australia
|Meg Lanning
|South Africa
|Sune Luus
|2020
|Australia
|Australia
|Meg Lanning
|India
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|2018
|West Indies
|Australia
|Meg Lanning
|England
|Heather Knight
|2016
|India
|West Indies
|Stafanie Taylor
|Australia
|Meg Lanning
|2014
|Bangladesh
|Australia
|Meg Lanning
|England
|Charlotte Edwards
|2012
|Sri Lanka
|Australia
|Jodie Fields
|England
|Charlotte Edwards
|2010
|West Indies
|Australia
|Alex Blackwell
|New Zealand
|Aimee Watkins
|2009
|England
|England
|Charlotte Edwards
|New Zealand
|Aimee Watkins