Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India full schedule, live time and streaming

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 3:37 PM IST
The Indian women’s cricket team is set to embark on another journey towards glory as they begin their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign against New Zealand on October 4 at the Dubai International Stadium.

India’s blockbuster clash against Pakistan will occur on October 6, as another chapter will be written about the age-old rivalry between the two countries.
 

The 2020 runner-up team will be looking to get their maiden World Cup title this year but will face tough competition ahead of them.
 
Defending champions Australia will be the biggest challenge of the tournament, with the six-time winners looking to add another title to their cabinet as well.
 
Here is India’s full schedule for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024:

India schedule for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
Date Matches Group Time (IST) Venue
October 4, Friday India vs New Zealand A 7:30 PM Dubai
October 6, Sunday India vs Pakistan A 3:30 PM Dubai
October 9, Wednesday India vs Sri Lanka A 7:30 PM Dubai
October 13, Sunday India vs Australia A 7:30 PM Sharjah
October 17, Thursday TBD Semi-final 1 7:30 PM Dubai
October 18, Friday TBD Semi-final 2 7:30 PM Sharjah
October 20, Sunday TBD Final 7:30 PM Dubai

Indian women’s cricket team T20 WC group details
 
India is placed in Group A alongside defending champions Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.
India will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, and the team will hope that the star batter will lead by example in the tournament and help the side win the major title for the first time in their history.
 
India qualified for the 9th edition of the tournament by advancing to the semi-finals of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup, where they were beaten by Australia last time around.
 
India’s performances at Women's T20 World Cups over the last five years have been decent, with the side making it to the final once (2020) and the semi-finals on two occasions (2018 and 2023).

Indian women’s cricket team in T20 World Cups
YEAR RESULT HOSTS
2009 Semi-finals England
2010 Semi-finals West Indies
2012 Group Stage Sri Lanka
2014 Group Stage Bangladesh
2016 Group Stage India
2018 Semi-finals UAE
2020 Runners-up Australia
2023 Semi-finals South Africa

Indian women’s cricket team squad for T20 World Cup 2024:
 
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 live match timings streaming details

When will India play their first Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?
India will play their opening Women’s T20 World Cup against New Zealand on October 4.

What time will India’s opening Women’s T20 World Cup match begin?
India vs New Zealand will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

Where will the live telecast of India vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup match be available in India?
Live telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be available on the Star Sports network.

Where will the live streaming for India vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup match be available in India?
The live streaming for India vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

