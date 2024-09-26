We will have a more aggressive approach in T20 WC: Pakistan skipper Fatima

With the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 around the corner, all ten qualified teams are going all in with their practice, leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of ultimate glory. One of them is the Pakistan cricket team. Although the women in green are yet to cross the group stage threshold in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, their skipper Fatima Sana is confident of achieving the impossible by bringing a whole new style of cricket to the upcoming tournament.





Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan full squad Fatima said, “We are bringing a fearless approach to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup this year. In the past, we struggled with early wickets, middle-order collapses, and slow scoring rates, making it difficult to chase targets above 120. We’ve learned that positive intent, especially in the powerplay, is crucial to posting competitive totals. Top teams capitalise on the first six overs, helping them score big and chase high totals.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She further added, “Recently, we’ve focused on playing with more attacking intent. Young players like Gull Feroza and Muneeba Ali have shown potential, with strong performances in the Asia Cup and the series against South Africa. We aim for a strike rate of over 100, which is essential for higher totals. In the middle order, experienced players like Nida Dar, Sidra Amin, and Aliya Riaz, along with myself, contribute positively to the team.”

Talking about Pakistan’s bowling attack, she said, “Our bowling unit is equally strong. Sadia Iqbal, ranked number three in the ICC T20 rankings, and Nashra Sandhu, along with Nida Dar, lead the attack. Talented leg spinners Syeda Arooba Shah and Tuba Hassan also strengthen our spin department. In fast bowling, Diana Baig’s experience and Tasmia Rubab’s variety add depth.”

Commenting on the Pakistan team’s current form, the skipper said, “Despite the disappointing Asia Cup loss against Sri Lanka in the semifinals, our recent performances against South Africa, including our highest-ever T20I total of 181 runs, have boosted our confidence. We aim to win as many matches as possible in this World Cup, knowing we have strong support from back home.”