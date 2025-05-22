4 Playoff spots sealed: What's next for RCB, MI, GT & PBKS in IPL 2025?

With all four IPL 2025 playoff spots sealed, the remaining seven matches in the league phase might appear to be dead rubbers ahead of the playoffs starting on May 29.

However, that is not the case for the four qualified teams — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Why are the remaining matches still important for qualified teams?

While the playoff spots are secured, the final rankings on the IPL 2025 points table are yet to be decided. These rankings are crucial as they determine which teams will play in Qualifier 1 and which will have to go through the Eliminator.

Why does finishing in the top two of the IPL 2025 points table matters?

All four teams that have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs still have a chance to finish in the top two positions. Securing one of those spots provides a significant advantage: an extra opportunity to reach the final via Qualifier 1, even if the team loses their first playoff match.

Here's how all the four teams, which qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs, have a chance to finish as the top two teams on the points table.

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Total Matches played: 12

Matches won: 9

Matches Lost: 3

Points: 18

Net runrate: +0.795

Check IPL 2025 points table here For the Shubman Gill-led side, two matches remain — against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Both LSG and CSK have already been eliminated, and victories against them would take Gujarat Titans' points tally to 22. In that case, no other team would be able to surpass them on the IPL 2025 leaderboard, as the maximum points RCB and PBKS can reach is 21.

Gujarat Titans' remaining matches in IPL 2025

On May 22 vs LSG (7:30 PM IST)

On May 25 vs CSK (3:30 PM IST)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Total Matches played: 12

Matches won: 8

Matches Lost: 3

No result: 1

Points: 17

Net runrate: +0.482

Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) also have a chance to finish in the top two on the IPL 2025 points table and qualify for Qualifier 1. If they win their remaining two matches, Bengaluru can finish with 21 points.

RCB remaining matches in IPL 2025

On May 23 - vs SRH (7:30 PM IST)

On May 27 - vs LSG (7:30 PM IST)

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Total Matches played: 12

Matches won: 8

Matches Lost: 3

No result: 1

Points: 17

Net runrate: +0.389

Like RCB, Punjab Kings (PBKS) can also earn a maximum of 21 points if they win their remaining two matches — against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. If both PBKS and RCB manage to win their respective games, the final rankings at 21 points on the IPL 2025 points table will then be decided by net run rate (NRR).

Punjab Kings' remaining matches in IPL 2025

On May 24 vs DC (7:30 PM IST)

On May 26 vs MI (7:30 PM IST)

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Total Matches played: 13

Matches won: 8

Matches Lost: 5

Points: 16

Net runrate: +1.292

Mumbai Indians can only finish in the top two on the IPL 2025 points table if all other teams lose their remaining matches and Hardik Pandya’s men win their only remaining game against Punjab Kings.

Mumbai Indians' remaining matches in IPL 2025

On May 26 vs PBKS (7:30 PM IST)

IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule, Live Timings, Venue, Qualifiers and Eliminator Live Streaming and Telecast

When do the IPL 2025 playoffs begin?

The IPL 2025 playoffs will begin on May 29 with Qualifier 1

Which teams can play in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025 playoffs?

The top two teams on the IPL 2025 points table will play in Qualifier 1, which is scheduled to take place on May 29.

Which teams will lock horns in the Eliminator of the IPL 2025 playoffs?

The 3rd and 4th-placed teams on the IPL 2025 points table will lock horns in the Eliminator , which is scheduled to take place on May 30.

Which teams will lock horns in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2025?

The losing team of Qualifier 1 and the winning team of the Eliminator will clash in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 on June 1.

When will the IPL 2025 final take place?

The IPL 2025 final is scheduled to take place on June 3.

Which teams can clash in the IPL 2025 final on June 3?

The winner of Qualifier 1 and the winner of Qualifier 2 will clash in the IPL 2025 final on June 3.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IPL 2025 playoffs?

Jio Star Sports Network will live telecast the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 playoffs?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 playoffs on JioHotstar.