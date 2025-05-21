Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Highest run chase to lowest defending totals: Key stats at Wankhede Stadium

MI have posted a challenging total on the board which is definitely above par and will be difficult to chase down in Mumbai tonight.

Wankhede Stadium
Wankhede Stadium
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:40 PM IST
Mumbai Indians have set a 181-run target for Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in a crucial IPL 2025 match which can decide the 4th and final playoff spot on the night.
 
If DC chase down 181, they will stay alive in the playoff race but if they lose, they will be eliminated from the playoff race this year. MI have posted a challenging total on the board which is definitely above par and will be difficult to chase down in Mumbai tonight.
 
Let us look at the highest successfull chase at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL over the years.  Highest successful chases at Wankhede Stadium in IPL
 
Mumbai Indians currently hold the record for the highest successful run chase at Wankhede Stadium, having chased down 213 runs against Rajasthan Royals in 2023.
 
However, the highest total recorded in a second innings at the Wankhede remains 223, scored by Mumbai Indians against Kings XI Punjab in 2017—a match they ultimately lost. 
Highest successful run chases at Wankhede Stadium
Target Team Opposition Year
       
213 Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals 2023
201 Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad 2023
200 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore 2023
198 Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings 2019
196 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2021
 
Lowest defended total at Wankhede Stadium in IPL
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the record for defending the lowest total at Wankhede Stadium, having successfully defended 118 runs by bowling out Mumbai Indians for just 87. The next best is the now-defunct Pune Warriors India, who managed to defend a total of 129 runs against the home side. 
Lowest total defended in IPL at Wankhede Stadium
Team Score Overs Target Opposition Year
SRH 118/10 20 119 MI 2018
PWI 129/9 20 130 MI 2012
DC 135/6 20 136 MI 2011
MI 139/5 20 140 CSK 2013
KKR 140/7 20 141 MI 2012
 
First Published: May 21 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

