Highest run chase to lowest defending totals: Key stats at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians have set a 181-run target for Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in a crucial IPL 2025 match which can decide the 4th and final playoff spot on the night.

If DC chase down 181, they will stay alive in the playoff race but if they lose, they will be eliminated from the playoff race this year. MI have posted a challenging total on the board which is definitely above par and will be difficult to chase down in Mumbai tonight.

Let us look at the highest successfull chase at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL over the years. Highest successful chases at Wankhede Stadium in IPL

Mumbai Indians currently hold the record for the highest successful run chase at Wankhede Stadium, having chased down 213 runs against Rajasthan Royals in 2023.

Highest successful run chases at Wankhede Stadium Target Team Opposition Year 213 Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals 2023 201 Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad 2023 200 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore 2023 198 Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings 2019 196 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2021 However, the highest total recorded in a second innings at the Wankhede remains 223, scored by Mumbai Indians against Kings XI Punjab in 2017—a match they ultimately lost.

Lowest defended total at Wankhede Stadium in IPL