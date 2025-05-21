Highest run chase to lowest defending totals: Key stats at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians have set a 181-run target for Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in a crucial IPL 2025 match which can decide the 4th and final playoff spot on the night.
If DC chase down 181, they will stay alive in the playoff race but if they lose, they will be eliminated from the playoff race this year. MI have posted a challenging total on the board which is definitely above par and will be difficult to chase down in Mumbai tonight.
Let us look at the highest successfull chase at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL over the years. Highest successful chases at Wankhede Stadium in IPL
Mumbai Indians currently hold the record for the highest successful run chase at Wankhede Stadium, having chased down 213 runs against Rajasthan Royals in 2023.
However, the highest total recorded in a second innings at the Wankhede remains 223, scored by Mumbai Indians against Kings XI Punjab in 2017—a match they ultimately lost.
|Highest successful run chases at Wankhede Stadium
|Target
|Team
|Opposition
|Year
|213
|Mumbai Indians
|Rajasthan Royals
|2023
|201
|Mumbai Indians
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2023
|200
|Mumbai Indians
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2023
|198
|Mumbai Indians
|Punjab Kings
|2019
|196
|Mumbai Indians
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2021
Lowest defended total at Wankhede Stadium in IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the record for defending the lowest total at Wankhede Stadium, having successfully defended 118 runs by bowling out Mumbai Indians for just 87. The next best is the now-defunct Pune Warriors India, who managed to defend a total of 129 runs against the home side.
|Lowest total defended in IPL at Wankhede Stadium
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|Target
|Opposition
|Year
|SRH
|118/10
|20
|119
|MI
|2018
|PWI
|129/9
|20
|130
|MI
|2012
|DC
|135/6
|20
|136
|MI
|2011
|MI
|139/5
|20
|140
|CSK
|2013
|KKR
|140/7
|20
|141
|MI
|2012