Siraj to Green: RCB's probable retained players ahead of IPL 2025 auction

If there is one team in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that has never lacked star power, it would be Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, despite having players like Chris Gayle, Ross Taylor, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and AB de Villiers play for them, the Bengaluru-based franchise has failed to capture the ultimate glory in the 17 seasons. They came close to winning the title by reaching the finals in 2009 and 2016 but could not cross the line in the final moments. With the IPL 2025 auction in sight, RCB will need to first form the best possible retention list before the October 31, 2024 deadline. Considering all these factors, let’s look at RCB’s possible retention list for season 18.



Virat Kohli



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





Virat Kohli stats for RCB Year Mat No Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s CT Career 252 37 8004 113 38.67 131.97 8 55 705 272 115 2024 15 3 741 113* 61.75 154.7 1 5 62 38 8 2023 14 2 639 101* 53.25 139.82 2 6 65 16 13 2022 16 1 341 73 22.73 115.99 0 2 32 8 9 2021 15 1 405 72* 28.92 119.46 0 3 43 9 8 2020 15 4 466 90* 42.36 121.35 0 3 23 11 3 2019 14 0 464 100 33.14 141.46 1 2 46 13 5 2018 14 3 530 92* 48.18 139.1 0 4 52 18 8 2017 10 0 308 64 30.8 122.22 0 4 23 11 6 2016 16 4 973 113 81.08 152.03 4 7 83 38 6 2015 16 5 505 82* 45.9 130.82 0 3 35 23 7 2014 14 1 359 73 27.61 122.1 0 2 23 16 7 2013 16 2 634 99 45.28 138.73 0 6 64 22 7 2012 16 2 364 73* 28 111.65 0 2 33 9 7 2011 16 4 557 71 46.41 121.08 0 4 55 16 7 2010 16 2 307 58 27.9 144.81 0 1 26 12 3 2009 16 2 246 50 22.36 112.32 0 1 22 8 9 2008 13 1 165 38 15 105.09 0 0 18 4 2

The first possible retention for RCB, with no second guesses, is none other than former RCB and Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli started his IPL career with RCB in 2008 and has been with them ever since. It would be the biggest shock in the history of IPL if RCB decides to let the star batter go into the auction, and if he is retained, there is no other spot for him than number one for Rs 18 crore.

Glenn Maxwell







ALSO READ: IPL 2025 mega auction salary purse, retention rules, and RTM explained

While the last season did not go as impressively as everyone expected, the Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will still be one of the priority picks for RCB ahead of IPL 2025. Maxwell has the ability to change the game with both bat and ball, and his exceptional fielding skills only add to his reputation. If RCB wants to win their maiden title in season 18, they are more than likely to bank on Maxwell one more time and retain him at the number two spot for Rs 14 crore.

More From This Section

Glenn Maxwell stats for RCB Year Mat No Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s CT Career 134 17 2771 95 24.74 156.73 0 18 232 160 47 2024 10 0 52 28 5.78 120.93 0 0 6 2 3 2023 14 2 400 77 33.33 183.49 0 5 29 31 4 2022 13 2 301 55 27.36 169.1 0 1 31 15 5 2021 15 2 513 78 42.75 144.1 0 6 48 21 5



Md Siraj







Md Siraj stats for RCB Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W Career 93 1958 2823 93 4/21 30.35 8.65 21.05 2 0 2024 14 324 496 15 3/43 33.07 9.19 21.6 0 0 2023 14 300 376 19 4/21 19.79 7.52 15.79 1 0 2022 15 306 514 9 2/30 57.11 10.08 34 0 0 2021 15 312 353 11 3/27 32.09 6.78 28.36 0 0 2020 9 163 236 11 3/08 21.45 8.68 14.81 0 0 2019 9 169 269 7 2/38 38.42 9.55 24.14 0 0 2018 11 246 367 11 3/25 33.36 8.95 22.36 0 0

The Indian pacer, Md Siraj, is one of the best rising stars in cricket at the moment. His ability to take wickets in all three phases of the game makes him a must-have player for any team, and since they already have him, they would not want to fight for him at the auction table but rather retain him straight away. RCB can offer Siraj the number three spot on their retention list for Rs 11 crore.

Faf du Plessis







Faf du Plessis stats for RCB Year Mat No Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s CT Career 145 11 4571 96 35.99 136.37 0 37 421 166 81 2024 15 0 438 64 29.2 161.62 0 4 47 21 8 2023 14 1 730 84 56.15 153.68 0 8 60 36 3 2022 16 1 468 96 31.2 127.52 0 3 49 13 4

Ever since he joined the RCB camp, the former South African international has been the most consistent batter for the team. In addition, he is also the skipper of the Bengaluru-based side. Releasing him would mean RCB will not only need a replacement batter, but also a captain, meaning it is more than likely that RCB will retain him at the number four spot for Rs 18 crore.

Cameron Green







Cameron Green stats for RCB Year Mat No Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s CT Career 29 11 707 100* 41.59 153.7 1 2 62 32 10 2024 13 4 255 46 31.88 143.26 0 0 22 10 5 The Australian all-rounder has been a match-winner in recent times for any team he has played for, whether in franchise cricket or international cricket. Having players like Green in the squad strengthens both the batting and bowling of the team. RCB can be expected to retain Green for IPL 2025 at the number five spot for Rs 14 crore.