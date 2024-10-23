Siraj to Green: RCB's probable retained players ahead of IPL 2025 auction

If there is one team in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that has never lacked star power, it would be Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, despite having players like Chris Gayle, Ross Taylor, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and AB de Villiers play for them, the Bengaluru-based franchise has failed to capture the ultimate glory in the 17 seasons. They came close to winning the title by reaching the finals in 2009 and 2016 but could not cross the line in the final moments. With the IPL 2025 auction in sight, RCB will need to first form the best possible retention list before the October 31, 2024 deadline. Considering all these factors, let’s look at RCB’s possible retention list for season 18.
The first possible retention for RCB, with no second guesses, is none other than former RCB and Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli started his IPL career with RCB in 2008 and has been with them ever since. It would be the biggest shock in the history of IPL if RCB decides to let the star batter go into the auction, and if he is retained, there is no other spot for him than number one for Rs 18 crore.
Virat Kohli stats for RCB
Year
Mat
No
Runs
HS
Avg
SR
100
50
4s
6s
CT
Career
252
37
8004
113
38.67
131.97
8
55
705
272
115
2024
15
3
741
113*
61.75
154.7
1
5
62
38
8
2023
14
2
639
101*
53.25
139.82
2
6
65
16
13
2022
16
1
341
73
22.73
115.99
0
2
32
8
9
2021
15
1
405
72*
28.92
119.46
0
3
43
9
8
2020
15
4
466
90*
42.36
121.35
0
3
23
11
3
2019
14
0
464
100
33.14
141.46
1
2
46
13
5
2018
14
3
530
92*
48.18
139.1
0
4
52
18
8
2017
10
0
308
64
30.8
122.22
0
4
23
11
6
2016
16
4
973
113
81.08
152.03
4
7
83
38
6
2015
16
5
505
82*
45.9
130.82
0
3
35
23
7
2014
14
1
359
73
27.61
122.1
0
2
23
16
7
2013
16
2
634
99
45.28
138.73
0
6
64
22
7
2012
16
2
364
73*
28
111.65
0
2
33
9
7
2011
16
4
557
71
46.41
121.08
0
4
55
16
7
2010
16
2
307
58
27.9
144.81
0
1
26
12
3
2009
16
2
246
50
22.36
112.32
0
1
22
8
9
2008
13
1
165
38
15
105.09
0
0
18
4
2
Glenn Maxwell
While the last season did not go as impressively as everyone expected, the Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will still be one of the priority picks for RCB ahead of IPL 2025. Maxwell has the ability to change the game with both bat and ball, and his exceptional fielding skills only add to his reputation. If RCB wants to win their maiden title in season 18, they are more than likely to bank on Maxwell one more time and retain him at the number two spot for Rs 14 crore.
The Indian pacer, Md Siraj, is one of the best rising stars in cricket at the moment. His ability to take wickets in all three phases of the game makes him a must-have player for any team, and since they already have him, they would not want to fight for him at the auction table but rather retain him straight away. RCB can offer Siraj the number three spot on their retention list for Rs 11 crore.
Md Siraj stats for RCB
Year
Mat
Balls
Runs
WKTS
BBM
Ave
Econ
SR
4W
5W
Career
93
1958
2823
93
4/21
30.35
8.65
21.05
2
0
2024
14
324
496
15
3/43
33.07
9.19
21.6
0
0
2023
14
300
376
19
4/21
19.79
7.52
15.79
1
0
2022
15
306
514
9
2/30
57.11
10.08
34
0
0
2021
15
312
353
11
3/27
32.09
6.78
28.36
0
0
2020
9
163
236
11
3/08
21.45
8.68
14.81
0
0
2019
9
169
269
7
2/38
38.42
9.55
24.14
0
0
2018
11
246
367
11
3/25
33.36
8.95
22.36
0
0
Faf du Plessis
Ever since he joined the RCB camp, the former South African international has been the most consistent batter for the team. In addition, he is also the skipper of the Bengaluru-based side. Releasing him would mean RCB will not only need a replacement batter, but also a captain, meaning it is more than likely that RCB will retain him at the number four spot for Rs 18 crore.
Faf du Plessis stats for RCB
Year
Mat
No
Runs
HS
Avg
SR
100
50
4s
6s
CT
Career
145
11
4571
96
35.99
136.37
0
37
421
166
81
2024
15
0
438
64
29.2
161.62
0
4
47
21
8
2023
14
1
730
84
56.15
153.68
0
8
60
36
3
2022
16
1
468
96
31.2
127.52
0
3
49
13
4
Cameron Green
The Australian all-rounder has been a match-winner in recent times for any team he has played for, whether in franchise cricket or international cricket. Having players like Green in the squad strengthens both the batting and bowling of the team. RCB can be expected to retain Green for IPL 2025 at the number five spot for Rs 14 crore.