IPL 2025 Auction: Here's why Mumbai Indians could retain Rohit Sharma

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 players' retention list will be disclosed by all ten franchises on October 31 at 5 PM IST. With each franchise allowed to retain only a maximum of six players, speculation is rife about which key players may be released.
Attention is particularly focused on Mumbai Indians (MI), who faced backlash from fans after replacing their captain last season, a move that saw Hardik Pandya receiving boos at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With Rohit Sharma’s era as captain appearing to conclude, his retention by the franchise seems uncertain.
However, former India bowler Harbhajan Singh believes Mumbai Indians might still retain Rohit, citing his recent T20 World Cup win as captain. "He has just won the World Cup as a captain, so I think he should be retained, and he will be," Harbhajan commented on Star Sports, IPL’s official broadcaster. Rohit Sharma captaincy stats in Indian Premier League
|Rohit Sharma IPL captaincy record and stats
|Captain name
|Span
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Draw
|NR
|W/L
|Win percentage
|Loss percentage
|Tied percentage
|Draw percentage
|No result percentage
|Overall percentage
|Rohit Sharma (MI)
|2013-2023
|158
|87
|67
|4
|0
|0
|1.29
|55.06
|42.4
|2.53
|0
|0
|56.32
Rohit Sharma IPL stats
|Rohit Sharm batting & fielding Stats in IPL
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|ST
|Career
|257
|29
|6628
|109*
|29.72
|5054
|131.14
|2
|43
|599
|280
|101
|0
|2024
|14
|1
|417
|105*
|32.08
|278
|150
|1
|1
|45
|23
|3
|0
|2023
|16
|0
|332
|65
|20.75
|250
|132.8
|0
|2
|35
|17
|1
|0
|2022
|14
|0
|268
|48
|19.14
|223
|120.18
|0
|0
|28
|13
|7
|0
|2021
|13
|0
|381
|63
|29.3
|299
|127.42
|0
|1
|33
|14
|1
|0
|2020
|12
|0
|332
|80
|27.66
|260
|127.69
|0
|3
|27
|19
|6
|0
|2019
|15
|1
|405
|67
|28.92
|315
|128.57
|0
|2
|52
|10
|4
|0
|2018
|14
|2
|286
|94
|23.83
|215
|133.02
|0
|2
|25
|12
|8
|0
|2017
|17
|2
|333
|67
|23.78
|273
|121.97
|0
|3
|31
|9
|10
|0
|2016
|14
|3
|489
|85*
|44.45
|368
|132.88
|0
|5
|49
|16
|2
|0
|2015
|16
|2
|482
|98*
|34.42
|333
|144.74
|0
|3
|41
|21
|5
|0
|2014
|15
|2
|390
|59*
|30
|302
|129.13
|0
|3
|31
|16
|5
|0
|2013
|19
|5
|538
|79*
|38.42
|409
|131.54
|0
|4
|35
|28
|7
|0
|2012
|17
|2
|433
|109*
|30.92
|342
|126.6
|1
|3
|39
|18
|13
|0
|2011
|16
|3
|372
|87
|33.81
|297
|125.25
|0
|3
|32
|13
|7
|0
|2010
|16
|2
|404
|73
|28.85
|302
|133.77
|0
|3
|36
|14
|9
|0
|2009
|16
|3
|362
|52
|27.84
|315
|114.92
|0
|1
|22
|18
|5
|0
|2008
|13
|1
|404
|76*
|36.72
|273
|147.98
|0
|4
|38
|19
|8
|0
Harbhajan went on to predict five players Mumbai Indians could retain. Besides Hardik Pandya, he suggested that Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav would be secure in the lineup.
Harbhajan Singh's predicted retained players for Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction
- Hardik Pandya
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Suryakumar Yadav
- Rohit Sharma
- Tilak Varma
- Nehal Wadhera (uncapped player)