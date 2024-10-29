Business Standard
IPL 2025 Auction: Here's why Mumbai Indians could retain Rohit Sharma

Harbhajan Singh's predicted retained players for Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction are Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera

Mumbai Indians retained players probables

Mumbai Indians retained players probables

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 players' retention list will be disclosed by all ten franchises on October 31 at 5 PM IST. With each franchise allowed to retain only a maximum of six players, speculation is rife about which key players may be released.
 
Attention is particularly focused on Mumbai Indians (MI), who faced backlash from fans after replacing their captain last season, a move that saw Hardik Pandya receiving boos at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With Rohit Sharma’s era as captain appearing to conclude, his retention by the franchise seems uncertain. 
 
 
However, former India bowler Harbhajan Singh believes Mumbai Indians might still retain Rohit, citing his recent T20 World Cup win as captain. "He has just won the World Cup as a captain, so I think he should be retained, and he will be," Harbhajan commented on Star Sports, IPL’s official broadcaster.  Rohit Sharma captaincy stats in Indian Premier League 
Rohit Sharma IPL captaincy record and stats
Captain name Span Matches Won Lost Tied Draw NR W/L Win percentage Loss percentage Tied percentage Draw percentage No result percentage Overall percentage
Rohit Sharma (MI) 2013-2023 158 87 67 4 0 0 1.29 55.06 42.4 2.53 0 0 56.32
  Rohit Sharma IPL stats 
Rohit Sharm batting & fielding Stats in IPL 
Year Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT ST
Career 257 29 6628 109* 29.72 5054 131.14 2 43 599 280 101 0
2024 14 1 417 105* 32.08 278 150 1 1 45 23 3 0
2023 16 0 332 65 20.75 250 132.8 0 2 35 17 1 0
2022 14 0 268 48 19.14 223 120.18 0 0 28 13 7 0
2021 13 0 381 63 29.3 299 127.42 0 1 33 14 1 0
2020 12 0 332 80 27.66 260 127.69 0 3 27 19 6 0
2019 15 1 405 67 28.92 315 128.57 0 2 52 10 4 0
2018 14 2 286 94 23.83 215 133.02 0 2 25 12 8 0
2017 17 2 333 67 23.78 273 121.97 0 3 31 9 10 0
2016 14 3 489 85* 44.45 368 132.88 0 5 49 16 2 0
2015 16 2 482 98* 34.42 333 144.74 0 3 41 21 5 0
2014 15 2 390 59* 30 302 129.13 0 3 31 16 5 0
2013 19 5 538 79* 38.42 409 131.54 0 4 35 28 7 0
2012 17 2 433 109* 30.92 342 126.6 1 3 39 18 13 0
2011 16 3 372 87 33.81 297 125.25 0 3 32 13 7 0
2010 16 2 404 73 28.85 302 133.77 0 3 36 14 9 0
2009 16 3 362 52 27.84 315 114.92 0 1 22 18 5 0
2008 13 1 404 76* 36.72 273 147.98 0 4 38 19 8 0
 
Harbhajan went on to predict five players Mumbai Indians could retain. Besides Hardik Pandya, he suggested that Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav would be secure in the lineup.
 

Harbhajan Singh's predicted retained players for Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

  • Hardik Pandya
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • Rohit Sharma
  • Tilak Varma
  • Nehal Wadhera (uncapped player)
   

