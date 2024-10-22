Bumrah to Hardik: MI's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction





One team under particular scrutiny is the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, known for its star-studded lineup and a retention list eagerly anticipated by fans. Despite heavy spending in the previous auction, Mumbai finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2024, prompting significant changes in the team's management ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Unlike other teams focusing on whom to retain, Mumbai are expected to concentrate more on whom to release. With this in mind, let us take a closer look at Mumbai's possible retention strategy for IPL 2025.



ALSO READ: Dhoni to Ruturaj: CSK's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), after releasing the official guidelines for player retention ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction earlier this month, has directed all ten teams to submit their finalised retention lists by October 31, 2024.One team under particular scrutiny is the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, known for its star-studded lineup and a retention list eagerly anticipated by fans. Despite heavy spending in the previous auction, Mumbai finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2024, prompting significant changes in the team's management ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Unlike other teams focusing on whom to retain, Mumbai are expected to concentrate more on whom to release. With this in mind, let us take a closer look at Mumbai's possible retention strategy for IPL 2025.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jasprit Bumrah







Jasprit Bumrah stats for MI Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W Career 133 3053 3714 165 05/10 22.51 7.3 18.5 2 2 2024 13 311 336 20 5/21 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1 2022 14 320 383 15 05/10 25.53 7.18 21.33 0 1 2021 14 330 410 21 3/36 19.52 7.45 15.71 0 0 2020 15 360 404 27 4/14 14.96 6.73 13.33 2 0 2019 16 370 409 19 3/20 21.52 6.63 19.47 0 0 2018 14 324 372 17 3/15 21.88 6.88 19.05 0 0 2017 16 356 439 20 03/07 21.95 7.39 17.8 0 0 2016 14 312 406 15 3/13 27.06 7.8 20.8 0 0 2015 4 90 184 3 1/38 61.33 12.26 30 0 0 2014 11 238 301 5 2/22 60.2 7.58 47.6 0 0 2013 2 42 70 3 3/32 23.33 10 14 0 0 Probably one of the best fast bowler in the sport of cricket, the Indian pacer will be a sure-shot name on MI’s official retention list. Bumrah has been one of the most important players in MI’s success after his debut in 2015, and with the level of skills and experience Bumrah brings, fans should not be surprised if the team management decides to retain him at the number one spot for Rs 18 crore.





Hardik Pandya







Hardik Pandya stats for MI Year Mat No Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s CT Career 137 40 2525 91 28.69 145.62 0 10 189 136 69 2024 14 1 216 46 18 143.05 0 0 17 11 4 2021 12 2 127 40* 14.11 113.39 0 0 11 5 4 2020 14 5 281 60* 35.12 178.98 0 1 14 25 6 2019 16 6 402 91 44.66 191.42 0 1 28 29 11 2018 13 4 260 50 28.88 133.33 0 1 20 11 8 2017 17 9 250 35* 35.71 156.25 0 0 11 20 12 2016 11 2 44 9 6.28 69.84 0 0 4 0 6 2015 9 3 112 61* 22.4 180.64 0 1 9 8 6

ALSO READ: Klaasen to Abhishek: SRH's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction In what can be one of the most talked-about transfers in the history of IPL, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya made his return to MI from Gujarat Titans (GT) during the IPL 2024 auction after leaving the side back in 2022. During his two years away from MI, Pandya led the GT side to a trophy and a final in their first two seasons. Pandya’s return to MI became a little controversial after the MI team management decided to replace Rohit with him as the captain of the franchise. The move did not work last season. Pandya’s achievements in international cricket since then showed the Baroda all-rounder has the skills. Hardik is expected to get a pay cut after being retained in the number two spot for Rs 14 crore.

More From This Section



Ishan Kishan







Ishan Kishan stats for MI Year Mat No Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s CT ST Career 105 6 2644 99 28.43 135.87 0 16 255 119 51 5 2024 14 0 320 69 22.86 148.84 0 1 35 16 9 0 2023 16 0 454 75 30.27 142.77 0 3 54 18 10 3 2022 14 1 418 81* 32.15 120.11 0 3 45 11 13 0 2021 10 1 241 84 26.77 133.88 0 2 21 10 3 0 2020 14 4 516 99 57.33 145.76 0 4 36 30 1 0 2019 7 0 101 28 16.83 101 0 0 8 4 2 0 2018 14 0 275 62 22.91 149.45 0 2 22 17 9 2

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter can be MI’s choice for the third spot in the retention list as, despite being outcast by BCCI earlier this year, the southpaw has been amassing runs everywhere he plays, and with the kind of record he has with MI, they will not think twice before retaining him at the number three spot for Rs 11 crore.

Rohit Sharma







Rohit Sharma stats for MI Year Mat No Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s CT Career 257 29 6628 109* 29.72 131.14 2 43 599 280 101 2024 14 1 417 105* 32.08 150 1 1 45 23 3 2023 16 0 332 65 20.75 132.8 0 2 35 17 1 2022 14 0 268 48 19.14 120.18 0 0 28 13 7 2021 13 0 381 63 29.3 127.42 0 1 33 14 1 2020 12 0 332 80 27.66 127.69 0 3 27 19 6 2019 15 1 405 67 28.92 128.57 0 2 52 10 4 2018 14 2 286 94 23.83 133.02 0 2 25 12 8 2017 17 2 333 67 23.78 121.97 0 3 31 9 10 2016 14 3 489 85* 44.45 132.88 0 5 49 16 2 2015 16 2 482 98* 34.42 144.74 0 3 41 21 5 2014 15 2 390 59* 30 129.13 0 3 31 16 5 2013 19 5 538 79* 38.42 131.54 0 4 35 28 7 2012 17 2 433 109* 30.92 126.6 1 3 39 18 13 2011 16 3 372 87 33.81 125.25 0 3 32 13 7

Ever since he was removed from captaincy despite leading the team to five titles (joint-most with CSK), the news of Rohit Sharma leaving MI has been making rounds on the internet. But after India’s ICC T20 World Cup win earlier this year, the Indian skipper seemed to be more at ease with the situation in the MI camp, and if the rumours do not turn out to be true, Rohit can be retained at the number four spot for Rs 18 crore.

Surya Kumar Yadav

