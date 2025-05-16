IPL 2025: New Zealand's Will O'Rourke replace Mayank Yadav in LSG squad

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have suffered a major blow with speedster Mayank Yadav once again sidelined due to a recurring back injury. The young pacer has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025, prompting the franchise to bring in New Zealand’s Will O’Rourke as his replacement for a fee of ₹3 crore.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 PBKS playoffs scenarios: Can Punjab end their decade-long wait? "Yadav sustained a back injury and is ruled out for the remainder of the season," confirmed the IPL in a press release. O’Rourke, who made his T20I debut for New Zealand against Pakistan in 2024, will make his maiden appearance in the Indian Premier League.

BCCI's CoE under scrutiny after Mayank Yadav's recurring Injury

The BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (COE), formerly known as the National Cricket Academy (NCA), is facing criticism following Mayank’s second injury setback in just over a year. Once considered India’s fastest bowler in the making, the 22-year-old’s rehabilitation process and return to professional cricket are now being questioned by experts in the field.

Fastest delivery of Mayank Yadav in IPL Sl No Player Teams Ball Speed (Kph) 1 Mayank Yadav LSG 156.7 2 Mayank Yadav LSG 155.8 3 Nandre Burger RR 153 Mayank was one of three players retained by LSG ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Returning to action after a six-month rehab spell, he featured in just two matches—against Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings—before IPL 2025 was paused due to India-Pakistan geopolitical tensions. In those games, Mayank gave away 100 runs across eight overs and managed to pick up two wickets. Observers noted a significant drop in his pace and a visible change in bowling action from side-on to chest-on, raising questions over the effectiveness of his rehab and reconditioning.

Speeds mentioned here of IPL's previous season

Also Read

Mayank Uadav played just nine T20s in 13 Months: A Fragile Return

Between March 30, 2024, and May 4, 2025, Mayank played only nine T20 matches. He initially caught attention during IPL 2024 with blistering speeds regularly exceeding 150 kmph. But a stress-related back injury in April 2024 cut that season short, sidelining him for half a year. Upon his return, he was fast-tracked into India’s T20I squad for the Bangladesh series by national selectors Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir.

Mayank Yadav's Bowling Career Summary Format M Inn B Runs Wkts Avg Econ SR BBI BBM Test 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -/- -/- ODI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -/- -/- T20 Internationals 3 3 72 83 4 20.75 6.92 18 2/32 2/32 IPL 6 6 121 185 9 20.56 9.17 13.44 3/14 3/14 Unfortunately, the back issue resurfaced soon after, forcing him to miss the entire domestic season and undergo further rehab at the COE.

Doubts over CoE protocols and communication

Criticism has also been directed at the COE’s handling of Mayank’s rehabilitation. A former Strength and Conditioning expert at the NCA, while speaking to news agency Press Trust of India, questioned whether the pacer had been rushed back prematurely. “Was Mayank declared fit too soon without confirming his long-term recovery? There are major concerns regarding the rehab timeline not just for Mayank, but also for others like Umran Malik,” the trainer said.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 revised schedule, venues, playoffs and final timetable, streaming With former head physiotherapist Nitin Patel having exited the BCCI setup, the lack of continuity and clarity around injury management is becoming more apparent.

Hope amid uncertainty for Mayank’s future

Despite being just 22, Mayank’s repeated injury setbacks could shake the confidence of national selectors. Although he currently holds a BCCI pace bowler’s contract, continued fitness issues might compel the board to consult international specialists to better manage his recovery and safeguard his promising career.

LSG mentor Zaheer Khan had earlier said that the franchise was closely following the regimen laid out by the NCA and was in “constant dialogue” with the board regarding Mayank’s workload and fitness.

Will O’Rourke steps in for his IPL debut

Meanwhile, Will O’Rourke will take over Mayank’s place in the LSG squad. The Kiwi pacer, who has featured in five T20Is for New Zealand along with 10 Test and 17 ODI appearances, will be entering the IPL for the first time. The franchise will be banking on his international experience to bolster their bowling line-up in the final phase of the tournament.