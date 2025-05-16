Waiting to walk out from the Rohit stand, says Akash Ambani in tribute

The level of the Divecha Pavilion at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium is set to be renamed after former India Test skipper Rohit Sharma. The decision was taken at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA’s) 86th general meeting held on 15 April. On the day of the big honour, five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians’ owner Akash Ambani congratulated the former MI skipper through a video on the social media platform X page of Mumbai Indians.

Ambani congratulated Rohit on the significant achievement while also stating that he cannot wait to walk out for MI’s last home game of the season from the stand named after Rohit Sharma.

Check full video here:

Recognition of a Mumbai icon

The decision to honour Rohit was made during the MCA’s 86th Annual General Meeting held on 15 April. Officials cited his immense contributions to both Mumbai and Indian cricket, noting his achievements not only as a prolific batter but also as a respected leader.

Rohit himself once admitted that accolades like this were never part of his initial dreams. During a past T20 Mumbai League event, he had struggled to put his emotions into words, saying such recognition was something he never imagined when he first picked up a bat.

A Test career to remember

Rohit Sharma's Test career ends with 67 matches, 4,301 runs, 12 centuries, and 18 fifties at an average of 40.57. Perhaps most impressively, India won every Test in which Rohit scored a hundred — a testament to his match-winning impact.

From learning the game at Azad Maidan to captaining India and leaving an indelible mark on the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit’s rise has been nothing short of inspirational.