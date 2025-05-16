Gill, Iyer and Pant top contenders for India's captaincy: Gavaskar

ALSO READ: India A squad for ENG tour: Easwaran named captain; Nair, Kishan return With the curtain falling on the illustrious careers of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Indian cricket stands at the threshold of a significant leadership transition. The recent retirements of these modern greats have left a considerable vacuum, particularly in the Test arena. Now, the spotlight shifts to the next generation, with Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer emerging as the foremost candidates to take over the reins.

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar believes the Indian Premier League (IPL), with its intensity and unforgiving nature, has become the ideal platform for nurturing future captains. According to him, the experience gained by this young trio in leading IPL franchises could prove invaluable when they step up to lead the national side in the longer formats.

IPL: A platform for grooming leaders

Gavaskar expressed that the IPL serves as an excellent arena for developing leadership skills, given its fast-paced and high-stakes nature. He opined that it would take a few years for players like Gill, Pant, and Iyer to match the stature of India’s celebrated former skippers — M. S. Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli — all of whom brought distinct captaincy styles.

Gavaskar observed that Shubman Gill, currently captaining Gujarat Titans, brings a highly engaged and assertive presence to the field. Pant, leading the Lucknow Super Giants, commands play actively from behind the stumps, while Iyer, in charge of the Punjab Kings, has impressed with his strategic calmness. In his view, these young leaders reflect a blend of traits from their predecessors: the composure of Dhoni, the tactical mindset of Rohit, and the intensity of Kohli.

IPL success can elevate national credentials

Offering his perspective, former Indian batter Suresh Raina supported Gavaskar’s view and noted that winning an IPL title could significantly enhance Gill’s prospects as a future Test captain. He suggested that clinching the trophy would not only boost Gill’s self-belief but also strengthen his authority within the Indian dressing room.

Raina also referenced Rajat Patidar, stating that although he lacks extensive leadership experience, he carries himself with admirable composure. He pointed out that with Kohli and Rohit no longer in the mix, India’s next set of leaders must bring their own brand of energy and mental fortitude. According to him, both Shubman and Hardik Pandya possess the kind of on-field presence that can galvanise a team and unsettle opponents.

Kohli’s pursuit of the elusive trophy

Reflecting on Virat Kohli’s legacy, Raina acknowledged that the one accolade missing from his career is the IPL title. He believes Kohli remains as driven as ever and anticipates that the legendary batter will channel all his focus into securing that elusive championship.

The IPL is scheduled to resume on 17 May following a sudden suspension triggered by an India–Pakistan military standoff. As the competition heads into its decisive phase, the performances of Gill, Pant, and Iyer will not only shape their teams' playoff fates but may also influence the future of Indian cricket leadership.