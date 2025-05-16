BCB grants Mustafizur short-term NOC to play IPL for Delhi Capitals

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has granted a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) allowing pacer Mustafizur Rahman to play for the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals between 18 and 24 May, 2025. This decision comes after Rahman fulfils his national duty in the first T20 International against the UAE on 17 May in Sharjah.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB vs KKR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming The 29-year-old left-arm pacer was signed as a replacement for Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk. Rahman’s availability is limited to the remaining league games, as he is expected to rejoin Bangladesh for their five-match T20 series against Pakistan starting 25 May in Faisalabad.

Delhi Capitals, aiming for a playoff spot, have been impacted by foreign players withdrawing amid recent geopolitical tensions. Rahman’s brief participation brings much-needed reinforcement to their pace attack during a crucial stage of the IPL.

BCB grants NOC for limited period

The Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed in an official statement that Mustafizur Rahman will be available to play in the IPL only from 18 to 24 May. This limited NOC period aligns with his national commitments, ensuring he can represent Bangladesh in their upcoming international fixtures.

“As per the decision of BCB Cricket Operations, Mustafizur Rahman has been granted the NOC to participate in IPL 2025 during this period,” the BCB said.

National duty comes first

Rahman is currently in the UAE, where Bangladesh will face the host nation in two T20 Internationals on 17 and 19 May. Afterwards, Bangladesh will tour Pakistan for a five-match T20 series starting 25 May. Since the NOC expires on 24 May, Rahman will promptly return to join the national squad for the Pakistan tour, ensuring his priority remains with Bangladesh cricket.

Delhi Capitals face player shortages

Delhi Capitals have faced significant challenges with their foreign player line-up. The franchise’s Australian pacer Mitchell Starc and South African batter Donovan Ferreira have withdrawn from the tournament, citing personal reasons.

The IPL was also briefly halted due to heightened India–Pakistan border tensions following the Pahalgam terrorist attack on 22 April. These developments have disrupted team strategies, making Rahman’s inclusion, albeit short-term, a vital boost as the Capitals push for a playoff berth.

Rahman joins Capitals for crucial games

Rahman will join Delhi Capitals on 18 May, just ahead of their match against Gujarat Titans on 19 May. His presence is expected to strengthen the Capitals’ pace attack in the final league games.

However, with his limited availability, Delhi will need to plan carefully for the concluding stages of the IPL. Rahman’s experience and skill could prove decisive in helping the franchise maintain momentum as the playoffs approach.