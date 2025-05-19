Can LSG qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs? Check qualification scenarios here

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are staring at a must-win situation as they gear up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 61 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. With just five wins from eleven matches so far, LSG find themselves in a precarious seventh place on the points table. Their recent form has left much to be desired, and their margin for error has now completely vanished.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Playoffs: Qualified teams, schedule, timetable, venue, streaming LSG began IPL 2025 on a promising note, clinching four victories from their first six outings. However, the campaign has since gone off track, with just one win in their last five games. Their most recent match ended in a 37-run defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS), where they conceded a mammoth 236/5 and faltered badly during the chase.

LSG playoff scenario ahead of match against SRH

Scenario 1: LSG Must Win All Remaining Fixtures With just three league matches left in the season, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are in a must-win situation. They need victories against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to finish with 16 points — a total that generally keeps a team in playoff contention. However, even a clean sweep won’t ensure qualification due to their significantly poor net run rate (NRR), currently at -0.469. This puts them at a disadvantage compared to other mid-table teams such as Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Delhi Capitals (DC).

Scenario 2: Dependence on Other Results

LSG’s playoff hopes hinge not only on their own performances but also on the outcomes of matches involving MI, PBKS, and DC. Should any of these sides continue winning, LSG's chances of making it to the top four may be dashed, even if they secure all three wins.

Every game is a do-or-die situation for LSG

In essence, LSG are in a precarious position. Anything short of three successive wins — starting with their clash against SRH — will result in their elimination from IPL 2025.