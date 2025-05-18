KL pips Kohli to become fastest Indian batter to hit 8000 runs in T20s

As KL batted on against the GT bowlers at home, he became the fastest Indian batter to score 8000 runs in T20s, taking just 224 innings to achieve the feat. He has now surpassed Virat Kohli as he took 19 less innings to reach the milestone and is just behind Babar Azam and Chris Gayle in the listKL Rahul opened the batting for Delhi Capitals just the second time this season and the batter has impressed while starting the innings on both occasions this season. Rahul's versatality makes him stand apart from the the lot as he continues to be a crucial part of the DC setup.Rahul went on to complete his half century as well in 35 deliveries on the night as DC would want a challenging total on the board for the GT batters who are known to chase down targets courtesy of their in form top order this season.DC need two wins in their remaining games to ensure that they would be playing in the business end of the season this year and performances like these are essential for the franchise in order to progress and potentially lift their maiden title this season.