Home / Cricket / IPL / News / KL pips Kohli to become fastest Indian batter to hit 8000 runs in T20s

KL pips Kohli to become fastest Indian batter to hit 8000 runs in T20s

As KL batted on against the GT bowlers at home, he became the fastest Indian batter to score 8000 runs in T20s, taking just 224 innings to achieve the feat.

KL Rahul
KL Rahul
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 8:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi during IPL 2025, DC's star batter KL Rahul completed an impressive milestone after the opening the innings with Faf du Plessis in what is an important clash for both the sides with regards to the IPL playoffs race this year.  Check DC vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here  KL pips Virat Kohli for impressive milestone 
Fastest players to reach 8000 runs in T20s (Innings)
Player Innings to 8000 T20 Runs
Chris Gayle 213
Babar Azam 218
KL Rahul* 224
Virat Kohli 243
Mohammad Rizwan 244
 
  As KL batted on against the GT bowlers at home, he became the fastest Indian batter to score 8000 runs in T20s, taking just 224 innings to achieve the feat. He has now surpassed Virat Kohli as he took 19 less innings to reach the milestone and is just behind Babar Azam and Chris Gayle in the list  KL Rahul's versatality working in DC's favour  KL Rahul opened the batting for Delhi Capitals just the second time this season and the batter has impressed while starting the innings on both occasions this season. Rahul's versatality makes him stand apart from the the lot as he continues to be a crucial part of the DC setup.  Rahul went on to complete his half century as well in 35 deliveries on the night as DC would want a challenging total on the board for the GT batters who are known to chase down targets courtesy of their in form top order this season.  DC need two wins in their remaining games to ensure that they would be playing in the business end of the season this year and performances like these are essential for the franchise in order to progress and potentially lift their maiden title this season.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025 today's match: DC vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: DC vs GT head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, toss stats

IPL 2025: DC vs GT pitch report, highest score, Arun Jaitley Stadium stats

IPL 2025 RR vs PBKS Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025: RR vs PBKS Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Topics :KL RahulIndian Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsGujarat Titans

First Published: May 18 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story