Chandigarh weather: Is there a reserve day for RCB vs PBKS Qualifier 1?

In the event of rain disrupting the match, the IPL has provisions in place. For playoff matches, including Qualifier 1, there is an additional 120 minutes (two hours) available to complete the match

PBKS vs RCB in IPL 2025
PBKS vs RCB in IPL 2025 (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)
May 29 2025 | 7:30 PM IST
As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) prepare for their crucial Qualifier 1 clash in the IPL 2025 playoffs, all eyes are on the weather in Chandigarh. Scheduled to take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, this match is pivotal for both teams, each seeking their maiden IPL title. While May in Chandigarh is typically characterised by hot and dry conditions, recent forecasts have introduced a note of uncertainty. The ongoing monsoon winds have caused unexpected rain across parts of the country, and fans can expect some rain in Chandigarh as well.  ALSO READ: PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Implications of a washout

Should the match be washed out on both the scheduled day and the reserve day, the team that finished higher in the league standings would advance to the final. In this scenario, PBKS, having secured a higher position than RCB, would move directly to the final. RCB would then have to compete in Qualifier 2 for another chance to reach the summit clash. This underscores the importance of league standings and the potential impact of weather on the tournament’s progression.

Extra time added

In the event of rain disrupting the match, the IPL has provisions in place. For playoff matches, including Qualifier 1, there is an additional 120 minutes (two hours) available to complete the match if delayed by rain.

Weather forecast of Chandigarh

The weather forecast for Chandigarh for Thursday brings good news for cricket fans ahead of the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1. According to AccuWeather, there’s just a 1% chance of precipitation in the evening, meaning rain is highly unlikely to disrupt the match.
 
Cloud cover is expected to be around 71%, with temperatures hovering near a pleasant 28°C — ideal conditions for a thrilling playoff clash. With minimal chances of rain, fans can look forward to an uninterrupted, high-octane encounter between PBKS and RCB at the Mullanpur Stadium.
 
May 29 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

