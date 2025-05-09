Cricket Australia says it is keeping an eye on IPL and PSL situation

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: How will ticket holders of LSG vs RCB match be compensated? Cricket Australia (CA) is keeping a close eye on the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, especially with over 20 Australian players and coaches currently participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL). The situation has become increasingly volatile following military activity and security alerts across both nations. The IPL was thrown into uncertainty after air raid warnings in Dharamsala forced the abandonment of the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match midway, while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already decided to shift the remainder of the PSL to the UAE. With several Australian players reportedly voicing concerns over their safety, CA is working in coordination with relevant cricket boards and government bodies to ensure the well-being of all personnel involved in both leagues.

CA issues statement, confirms constant monitoring

Cricket Australia issued an official statement on Friday, confirming that it is "closely monitoring the situation in Pakistan and India." The board stated that it was receiving regular updates and advice from the Australian government, as well as from the PCB, BCCI, and local authorities. It also said that it was maintaining communication with all Australian players and support staff in the region.

CA is said to be in contact with IPL and PSL organisers and is weighing developments closely to assess potential risks to its players.

Aussie players growing uneasy, some keen to leave

According to local media reports, multiple Australian players involved in the IPL have grown increasingly uneasy due to the heightened tensions. Some have reportedly expressed a desire to leave India if the situation deteriorates further.

Also Read

Among the Australians currently in the IPL are prominent names like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, and coaching staff members Ricky Ponting and Brad Haddin. Meanwhile, David Warner, Ben Dwarshuis, Riley Meredith, and Sean Abbott are taking part in the PSL.

IPL suspended for a week

As per BCCI’s media advisory released on Friday, the IPL 2025 has been suspended for a week amidst security concerns. While the latest release says the tournament will resume next week, it is likely that the timeline of suspension could increase if the situation does not improve.

PSL matches relocated to UAE amid security fears

In response to the deteriorating security environment, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to shift the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League to the United Arab Emirates. The decision is seen as a precautionary step to safeguard players and ensure the continuity of the tournament in a more stable setting.