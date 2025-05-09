IPL 2025: LSG vs RCB game in Lucknow on as of now - IPL chairman Dhumal

ALSO READ: BCCI may pause IPL 2025; final decision today after consulting government As tension along the India-Pakistan border escalates, uncertainty looms over the future of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said that a decision on whether to continue the tournament will depend on directives from the central government. For now, however, Friday’s match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is set to go ahead as scheduled.

IPL authorities waiting Govt's directives

According to new agency Pree Trust of India, Dhumal emphasised that the situation remains fluid and that the board is closely monitoring developments.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: LSG vs RCB playing 11, playoff chances and live streaming details "We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven't received any directive from the government. Obviously, the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind," he said.

Also Read

When asked about the status of the today's match in Lucknow, he responded, "Yes, it is on as of now, but obviously it is an evolving situation and any decision will be taken keeping the best interest of all stakeholders in mind."

Dharamsala match halted mid-play

Concerns over player safety intensified after Thursday’s match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala was called off midway . The abandonment followed air raid alerts in nearby cities, including Jammu and Pathankot, as cross-border hostilities intensified. However, BCCI in an official statement said that the match was called-off due to technical failure.

This abrupt halt raised questions about the league's continuation and prompted emergency travel arrangements for players and support staff, according to news agency Press Trust of India reports.

Here's how PBKS and DC players left Dharamsala?

In the aftermath of the Dharamsala match, both teams are being moved to Delhi via a special train from Pathankot , located roughly 85 km from the hill town. The players and officials will travel by road to reach the station.

The decision comes amid widespread precautionary closures of airports in the region. Dharamsala’s lone airport, as well as those in Kangra and Chandigarh, remain shut to prevent any potential aerial threats from across the border.

Conflict backdrop: From Pahalgam to Pathankot

The escalating military tensions follow India's retaliatory strikes in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The recent conflict has disrupted civilian and sporting life, forcing tournament organisers to reconsider logistics and safety protocols mid-season.