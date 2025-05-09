IPL 2025: LSG vs RCB pitch report, highest score, Ekana Stadium's key stats

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, on Friday, May 9, in Match Number 59 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The visiting side, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will be looking to confirm their place in the playoffs with a win. They currently have 16 points to their name; another win will take them to 18, confirming a top-four finish in the points table.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will look to end their three-match losing streak and win this game to keep themselves alive in the race to the playoffs. If they lose, they will be all but out of the playoff race.

BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: Pitch Report for LSG vs RCB, IPL 2025

The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is expected to be a good one for batting, with a hard and well-rolled red soil surface that offers true bounce and carry. Fast bowlers can extract decent pace early on, while spinners are likely to get some grip as the game progresses, especially in the first half.

The average first-innings score here is around 190, though considering the quality of the surface, it could yield 210–215 at smaller venues. However, the large ground dimensions—with square boundaries measuring 72 m and 60 m, and a straight boundary of 78 m—mean clearing the ropes isn't easy, making placement and timing crucial for batters.

The pitch tends to play consistently throughout, but a bit of early turn has been observed in previous matches. Teams may prefer to win the toss and chase, with conditions expected to remain steady under lights.

LSG at Ekana Stadium

LSG have played 19 games at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow since their debut in 2022 and have emerged victorious in nine of those matches.

RCB at Ekana Stadium

RCB have played only once at the Ekana Stadium in IPL history and emerged victorious in that match.

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (In IPL since 2024)

Matches: 12

Bat 1st Won: 4

Bat 2nd Won: 8

Avg 1st inns score: 189/7

Lowest total defended: 163

Highest target chased: 197

200+ totals: 2 times in 12 matches

Sixes per match: 13

Pace:

Overs%: 61

Wickets: 83

Average: 29.7

Economy: 9.5

Strike rate: 18.8

Spin:

Overs%: 39

Wickets: 40

Average: 33.9

Economy: 8.2

Strike rate: 24.8

Winning Score at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (since IPL 2024):

1st inns score 180 or above: Matches – 5; Bat 1st Won – 3; Bat 2nd Won – 2

1st inns score below 180: Matches – 7; Bat 1st Won – 1; Bat 2nd Won – 6

Recent Match at Ekana Stadium

The last match played here was Match 54 of IPL 2024 between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. In that game, LSG posted 159 for 6 batting first, while DC chased down the target in just 17.5 overs with eight wickets to spare.

Other Key Stats at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has hosted 19 IPL matches to date, with a fairly even split between results for teams batting first and second. Teams chasing have a slight edge, winning 10 out of 18 completed games (55.56%), while teams setting a target have won 8 matches (44.44%). Winning the toss has offered a noticeable advantage, with teams doing so emerging victorious in 12 out of 18 completed games (66.67%), compared to just 6 wins (33.33%) for teams losing the toss.

The venue has seen a mix of high and low-scoring games. The highest team total recorded here is 235/6 by Kolkata Knight Riders against the hosts in 2024, while the lowest is 108, posted by LSG against RCB in 2023. The highest successful run chase stands at 177/2 by Punjab Kings earlier this season. The average first-innings score is 168.67, with average runs per wicket at 26.19 and runs per over at 8.43—reflecting a balanced surface that rewards both batters and bowlers. Notable individual efforts include Marcus Stoinis’ unbeaten 89 and Mark Wood’s 5/14, both for LSG.