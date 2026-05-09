IPL 2026: CSK vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 10, in an important IPL 2026 encounter.

The Super Kings have enjoyed a strong run of form in recent weeks, winning five of their last seven matches to climb to sixth place in the standings. Having secured victories in their previous two games, the five-time champions will look to maintain their momentum and add another crucial win to their campaign.

Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, head into the contest after a confidence-boosting nine-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Despite that result, the Rishabh Pant-led side remains rooted to the bottom of the table with only three wins from 10 matches, making this fixture vital for their fading playoff aspirations.

Historically, LSG have held a narrow advantage in this rivalry, winning three of the six meetings between the two teams. That record could provide the visitors with added belief as both sides aim to produce strong performances in a bid to strengthen their qualification hopes.

IPL 2026: CSK vs LSG playing 11

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram/Josh Inglis, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav/Mohsin Khan ALSO READ: RR vs GT Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match? Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram/Josh Inglis, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav/Mohsin Khan

CSK vs LSG head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 6

LSG won: 3

CSK won: 2

No result: 1

Squads of both teams

CSK squad for IPL 2026: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Sarfaraz Khan, Matthew Short, Shreyas Gopal, Shivam Dube, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Prashant Veer

LSG squad for IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, George Linde, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari

IPL 2026 match on May 10: CSK vs LSG live toss, telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 10 (Sunday) in IPL 2026?

Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will clash in Match 54 of IPL 2026 on May 10 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 match?

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

When will the live toss for the CSK vs LSG take place?

The live toss for the CSK vs LSG cricket match will take place at 3:00 PM IST on May 10.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 match in India?

The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the CSK vs LSG match.