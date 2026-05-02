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CSK vs MI Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians through its app and website

CSK vs MI broadcast details
CSK vs MI broadcast details
BS Web Team New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 7:14 PM IST
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Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, with both sides fielding altered playing 11s that notably exclude MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.
 
The decision at the toss reflected confidence in batting conditions, with MI captain Hardik Pandya indicating that the surface looked conducive for runs. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, however, suggested the pitch could be slightly dry and may not change much over the course of the match.
 
Captains outline contrasting expectations
 
Pandya said MI wanted to give their batters another opportunity after recent performances. He added that the team aimed to “play our best cricket” despite a challenging phase, noting that crucial moments over a few overs had cost them matches.
 
Gaikwad, on the other hand, said CSK would have preferred to bat first as well, citing the nature of the pitch. He described it as a “tough track” in the previous game and emphasised sticking to the process to achieve results.
 
Changes in both line-ups
 
CSK made two changes, bringing in Ramakrishna Ghosh and Prashant Veer in place of Gurjapneet Singh and Akeal Hosein. The side is led by Gaikwad and includes Sanju Samson as wicketkeeper, alongside players such as Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, and Noor Ahmad.
 
MI also tweaked their combination, with Krish Bhagat returning in place of Ashwani Kumar. The side features a mix of experience and youth, including Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Trent Boult. Pandya also confirmed a debut for a leg-spinner, adding a fresh dimension to their bowling attack.
 
Focus on execution and consistency
 
Both teams highlighted the need for consistency across the full 40 overs. Pandya pointed out that MI had lost games due to lapses in short phases, while Gaikwad stressed maintaining confidence and executing plans correctly.
 
The absence of Dhoni and Rohit — long-time stalwarts of CSK and MI, respectively — marks a significant shift in team composition, placing greater responsibility on emerging and current leaders to deliver.
 
Playing 11s
 
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary
 
Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar
 
With MI opting to set a target, the contest is expected to hinge on how well their batters adapt early, and whether CSK’s bowlers can exploit any assistance from the dry surface.
 
 
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the CSK vs MI IPL 2026 encounter live, and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
 
IPL 2026 CSK vs MI broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch CSK vs MI in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 2 (Saturday).
 
What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on May 2.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026 on May 2?
 
The toss for the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 begin on May 2?
 
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on its app and website. 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 

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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansCricket News

First Published: May 02 2026 | 6:27 PM IST

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