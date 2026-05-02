CSK vs MI Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, with both sides fielding altered playing 11s that notably exclude MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

The decision at the toss reflected confidence in batting conditions, with MI captain Hardik Pandya indicating that the surface looked conducive for runs. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, however, suggested the pitch could be slightly dry and may not change much over the course of the match.

Captains outline contrasting expectations

Pandya said MI wanted to give their batters another opportunity after recent performances. He added that the team aimed to “play our best cricket” despite a challenging phase, noting that crucial moments over a few overs had cost them matches.

Gaikwad, on the other hand, said CSK would have preferred to bat first as well, citing the nature of the pitch. He described it as a “tough track” in the previous game and emphasised sticking to the process to achieve results.

Changes in both line-ups

CSK made two changes, bringing in Ramakrishna Ghosh and Prashant Veer in place of Gurjapneet Singh and Akeal Hosein. The side is led by Gaikwad and includes Sanju Samson as wicketkeeper, alongside players such as Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, and Noor Ahmad.

MI also tweaked their combination, with Krish Bhagat returning in place of Ashwani Kumar. The side features a mix of experience and youth, including Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Trent Boult. Pandya also confirmed a debut for a leg-spinner, adding a fresh dimension to their bowling attack.

Focus on execution and consistency

Both teams highlighted the need for consistency across the full 40 overs. Pandya pointed out that MI had lost games due to lapses in short phases, while Gaikwad stressed maintaining confidence and executing plans correctly.

The absence of Dhoni and Rohit — long-time stalwarts of CSK and MI, respectively — marks a significant shift in team composition, placing greater responsibility on emerging and current leaders to deliver.

Playing 11s

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

With MI opting to set a target, the contest is expected to hinge on how well their batters adapt early, and whether CSK’s bowlers can exploit any assistance from the dry surface.