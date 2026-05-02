Saturday, May 02, 2026 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 CSK vs MI: Pitch report, highest score, Chepauk Stadium stats

IPL 2026 CSK vs MI: Pitch report, highest score, Chepauk Stadium stats

Chennai Super Kings have played 82 matches in the IPL at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, out of which they have won 53 matches and have been on the losing end on 28 occasions

Pitch report for CSK vs MI

Pitch report for CSK vs MI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two of the most decorated teams in Indian Premier League history, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, will face off in Match 44 of IPL 2026 on Saturday. With both sides struggling for consistency, this encounter could significantly shape their playoff hopes.
 
CSK currently sit sixth with three wins from eight matches, while MI are languishing in ninth with just two victories. Another defeat for either team could prove costly in the race to the playoffs.
 
CSK’s campaign has been disrupted by injuries, particularly the absence of Ayush Mhatre. Experiments with replacements have failed, and with MS Dhoni also sidelined, their balance looks unsettled. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad showed signs of form recently, offering some hope.
 
MI, meanwhile, are missing Rohit Sharma at the top. Their bowling unit, led by Jasprit Bumrah, has underperformed, making this clash a battle of survival.

MA Chidambaram Stadium: Pitch report for CSK vs MI, IPL 2026

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has evolved in recent seasons, offering a more balanced contest between bat and ball rather than being heavily spin-dominated as in the past. Batters are now able to play their shots more freely, especially once they settle in, making it a venue where competitive totals can be posted.
 
However, spin still remains a key factor. Bowlers like Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad for CSK and Allah Ghaznafar for MI can extract grip and subtle turn, particularly by mixing their pace and lengths intelligently rather than relying on sharp turn.
 
For pacers, success is likely to come through discipline rather than outright speed. Seamers who hit hard lengths, use cutters, and mix in slower balls effectively could pose a bigger threat than those relying purely on pace. Overall, variation and control will be the defining factors on this surface. 

IPL 2026: CSK win/loss record at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Chennai Super Kings have played 82 matches in the IPL at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, out of which they have won 53 matches and have been on the losing end on 28 occasions. One match ended in no contest.

IPL 2026: MI win/loss record at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Mumbai Indians have played just 16 games at this venue and have a fifty-fifty win-loss record, with 8 wins and 8 losses.

IPL 2026: CSK vs MI head-to-head at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Match Date
CSK MI CSK 4 wickets Mar 23, 2025
CSK MI CSK 6 wickets May 6, 2023
CSK MI MI 6 wickets May 7, 2019
CSK MI MI 46 runs Apr 26, 2019
CSK MI MI 6 wickets May 8, 2015
CSK MI MI 9 runs Apr 6, 2013
CSK MI MI 8 wickets Apr 4, 2012
CSK MI MI 3 wickets Sep 24, 2011
CSK MI CSK 24 runs Apr 6, 2010
CSK MI CSK 6 runs Apr 23, 2008

What happened in the last IPL match at MA Chidambaram Stadium?

The last IPL match played at MA Chidambaram Stadium was Match 37 of IPL 2026 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT).
 
CSK batted first and posted a par total of 158 for 7 on the board, thanks to a fighting unbeaten 74-run innings from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. In reply, GT, with the help of a brilliant 87-run innings off just 46 balls from Sai Sudharsan, chased down the target with 8 wickets and 20 balls to spare.

MA Chidambaram Stadium: Key stats

Chepauk stadium key T20 stats
Category Stat
Total Matches 18
Matches Won Batting First 11
Matches Won Bowling First 6
Average 1st Innings Score 170
Average 2nd Innings Score 140
Highest Total Recorded 256/4 (20 Ovs) IND vs ZIM
Lowest Total Recorded 80/10 (17.5 Ovs) PAKW vs ENGW
Highest Score Chased 183/5 (17.5 Ovs) NZ vs AFG
Lowest Score Defended 103/8 (20 Ovs) WIW vs PAKW
 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 
 

More From This Section

RR vs DC

IPL 2026: RR vs DC playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

RR vs DC

IPL 2026 Today's Match: RR vs DC playing 11, Parag & Axar captaincy stats

RR vs DC IPL 2026

IPL 2026 RR vs DC: Pitch report, highest score, Jaipur Stadium stats

Mitchell Starc (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

IPL 2026: Starc makes DC return vs RR; replaces Chameera in the playing 11

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2026 (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

IPL 2026: Mid-season review of CSK, top performers, remaining fixtures

Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price HikeRR vs DC LIVE ScoreRaja Shivaji Box Office CollectionDividend StocksWest Bengal Exit Poll 20026OTT Releases This WeekVedanta Demerger Gold and Silver Rate TodayIs Microwave cause Cancer? IPL 2026 Points Table