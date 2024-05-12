Home / Cricket / IPL / News / CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 3 PM today
LiveNew Update

CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 3 PM today

IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, CSK vs RR Playing 11: Chennai might bring Theekshana in place of Mitchell Santner in their Playing 11. Meanwhile, Hetmyer might return to RR Playing 11 today

Anish Kumar New Delhi
CSK vs RR Live cricket score
The Ruturaj Gaikwad's side is in a precarious situation as they have to win their remaining two matches (against Rajasthan and Bengaluru) to find a place in IPL 2024 playoffs.

Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 2:47 PM IST
In today's first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.  The Ruturaj Gaikwad's side is in a precarious situation as they have to win their remaining two matches (against Rajasthan and Bengaluru) to find a place in IPL 2024 playoffs. 
Meanwhile, Rajasthan will aiming to book a spot in the playoffs with a win in today's match with 18 points and 2 games in hand.
IPL 2024: CSK vs RR Playing 11 prediction
CSK Playing 11 probables: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner/Theekshana, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh
[Impact Sub: Ajinkya Rahane/Sameer Rizvi]
RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey/Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Donovan Ferreira/Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma
[Impact Sub: Jos Buttler]
CSK vs RR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Royals' skipper Sanju Samson will take place at 3 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of CSK vs RR match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. CSK vs RR live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, CSK vs RR Live streaming
CSK vs RR live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the CSK vs RR IPL 2024 live score and match updates here 

Key Events

2:47 PM

How many sixes Chennai and Rajasthan hit during the poweplay in IPL 2024?

2:46 PM

CSK vs RR: Here's how two sides fared in the powerplays

2:17 PM

Key bowling and fielding Milestones to look forward today

2:11 PM

Key batting milestones to look forward today | CSK vs RR

2:01 PM

Pace vs Spin at Venue in IPL Since 2021

1:51 PM

Key Chepauk Stadium stats ahead of CSK vs RR match

1:37 PM

CSK vs RR head-to-head stats in recent five meetings

1:23 PM

CSK vs RR head-to-head stats

1:14 PM

IPL 2024 today's first match: Chennai vs Rajasthan

2:47 PM

How many sixes Chennai and Rajasthan hit during the poweplay in IPL 2024?

IPL 2024: 6s in the Powerplay
Team Mat 6s
Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 49
Delhi Capitals 12 39
Kolkata Knight Riders 11 36
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 33
Mumbai Indians 12 32
Lucknow Super Giants 12 21
Punjab Kings 12 19
Gujarat Titans 12 16
Rajasthan Royals 11 15
Chennai Super Kings 12 15

2:46 PM

CSK vs RR: Here's how two sides fared in the powerplays

IPL 2024: Wickets Lost in the Powerplay
Team Mat Runs RR Wickets Ave DR
Mumbai Indians 12 674 9.4 25 27 17.2
Delhi Capitals 12 770 10.7 23 33.5 18.7
Punjab Kings 12 643 8.9 20 32.2 21.6
Lucknow Super Giants 12 587 8.2 20 29.4 21.6
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 723 10 18 40.2 24
Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 836 11.6 17 49.2 25.4
Kolkata Knight Riders 11 743 11.3 16 46.4 24.7
Gujarat Titans 12 556 7.7 16 34.8 27
Rajasthan Royals 11 595 9 16 37.2 24.7
Chennai Super Kings 12 619 8.6 16 38.7 27

2:17 PM

Key bowling and fielding Milestones to look forward today

Bowling and Fielding Milestones
Player Requires Milestone
Mitchell Santner 6 Wickets 200 T20 Career Wickets
Shardul Thakur 8 Wickets 100 IPL Wickets
MS Dhoni 8 dismissals 200 IPL Dismissals
Sanju Samson 2 dismissals 100 IPL Dismissals
Ravi Ashwin 4 Catches 50 IPL Catches
Jos Buttler 5 Catches 300 T20 Career Catches

2:11 PM

Key batting milestones to look forward today | CSK vs RR

Batting Milestones
Player Requires Milestone
Jos Buttler 16 Runs 11,500 T20 Career Runs
Riyan Parag 21 Runs 2500 T20 Career Runs
Donovan Ferreira 66 Runs 1000 T20 Career Runs
Sanju Samson 3 Sixes 300 T20 Career Sixes
Mitchell Santner 3 Sixes 100 T20 Career Sixes
Ravindra Jadeja 88 Runs 3000 IPL Runs
Yashasvi Jaiswal 8 Runs 1500 IPL Runs
Raturaj Gaikwad 11 Sixes 100 IPL Sixes
MS Dhoni 31 Runs 1500 IPL Runs at Chidambaram
Ravindra Jadeja 69 Runs 500 T20 Career Runs at Chidambaram

2:01 PM

Pace vs Spin at Venue in IPL Since 2021

All Innings % Overs Wickets Econ Avg SR
Pace 25 57 184 8.51 25.83 18.21
Spin 25 43 110 7.4 28.26 22.93
             
Overs 1-6 Innings % Overs Wickets Econ Avg SR
Pace 25 75 42 8.12 43.69 32.29
Spin 24 25 14 8.61 45.5 31.71
             
Overs 7-15 Innings % Overs Wickets Econ Avg SR
Pace 25 34 44 8.03 28.3 21.14
Spin 25 66 76 6.84 26.55 23.29
             
Overs 16-20 Innings %
Overs		 Wickets Econ Avg SR
Pace 25 78 98 9.43 17.07 10.86
Spin 22 22 20 8.84 22.7 15.4

1:51 PM

Key Chepauk Stadium stats ahead of CSK vs RR match

Key Chepauk Stadium stats ahead of CSK vs RR match
IPL at Venue Matches Won - Bat 1st Win - Bat 2nd Tie Avg 1st Innings Avg 1st Innings - Winning Score Sixes per Innings
Since IPL 2021 25 12 12 1 167.12 181.08 5.5
Since IPL 2023 15 7 8 0 175.33 190.14 5.87
This IPL 6 2 4 0 183.33 209 6.36


Key toss stats at Chepauk Satdium
IPL at Venue Matches Toss Win - Bat Toss Win - Field
Since IPL 2021 25 10 15
Since IPL 2023 15 5 10
This IPL 6 1 5

1:37 PM

CSK vs RR head-to-head stats in recent five meetings

CSK vs RR head-to-head stats in last five meetings
Date Result Venue 1st Innings 2nd Innings Stage
2023-04-27 RR win by 32 runs Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur RR - 202/5 (20.0) CSK - 170/6 (20.0) Group
2023-04-12 RR win by 3 runs MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai RR - 175/8 (20.0) CSK - 172/6 (20.0) Group
2022-05-20 RR win by 5 wickets Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai CSK - 150/6 (20.0) RR - 151/5 (19.4) Group
2021-10-02 RR win by 7 wickets Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi CSK - 189/4 (20.0) RR - 190/3 (17.3) Group
2021-04-19 CSK win by 45 runs Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai CSK - 188/9 (20.0) RR - 143/9 (20.0) Group

1:23 PM

CSK vs RR head-to-head stats

Head to Head - IPL Matches Wins - CSK Wins - RR Super Over Wins
- CSK		 Super Over Wins
- RR		 No Result
All All 28 15 13 0 0
Since 2021 Since 2021 5 1 4 0 0
At Venue At Venue 8 6 2 0 0

1:14 PM

IPL 2024 today's first match: Chennai vs Rajasthan

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.
Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsRajasthan Royals

First Published: May 12 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News