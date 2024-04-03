IPL 2024 today's match: DC vs KKR Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

In today'a match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals will play their second and last home match in Vizag when Rishabh Pant's men lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. KKR would look to strengthen their position at the top of the IPL 2024 points table , with yet another win while a win today will push Delhi in the top half of the team leaderboard.

Coming to the team dynamics, DC have the option of playing Jhye Richardson, who is fit and raring to go. Richardson could replace Anrich Nortje, who went for plenty in the death overs, in DC Playing 11 today. It also be seen whether Shai Hope returns to Delhi's XI after missing the previous two games due to back spasm.

Check latest news and key stats of IPL 2024 here With pacers getting support from Vizag pitch in the second innings, Kolkata might tempt to play Vaibhav Arora as impact player instead of Suyush Sharma or any other player.

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Playing 11

DC Playing 11 probables: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs/Shai Hope, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje/Jhye Richardson, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.



KKR Playing 11 probables: Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Sub: Suyash Sharma/Vaibhav Arora

DC vs KKR head-to-head

Total matches played: 33

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 16

Delhi Capitals won: 16

Abandoned: 01

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders full squad

Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar, Nitish Rana

Delhi Capitals full squad





ALSO READ: IPL 2024 purple cap and orange cap holders, team rankings, highest run-getters and wicket-takers Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Mitchell Marsh, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ricky Bhui, Kuldeep Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara.

