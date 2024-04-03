IPL 2024: GT vs PBKS head-to-head, Ahmedabad pitch report, weather forecast

In Match 17 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gujarat Titans will host Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 4 (Thursday). With two wins in three games, Gujarat Titans have a chance to move to the top half of the IPL 2024 points table if manage to win against Punjab.
Check DC vs KKR live score updates in IPL 2024 here
Check DC vs KKR live score updates in IPL 2024 here
GT vs PBKS Head to head in IPL history
Gujarat and Punjab have played against each other on three occasions. Gujarat managed to win two of the three matches while PBKS won only one game.
Total Matches played: 3
Gujarat Titans won: 2
Punjab Kings won: 1
Gujarat vs Punjab head-to-head in Vizag
GT vs PBKS match on April 4 will be the first time when the two teams will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Check latest news and key stats of IPL 2024 here
Check latest news and key stats of IPL 2024 here
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings at Mohali
Matches played: 1
Gujarat Titans won: 1
Punjab Kings won: 0
Ahmedabad Stadium stats
|Highest innings totals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the IPL
|Team
|Total
|Opposition
|Year
|GT
|233
|MI
|2023
|GT
|227
|LSG
|2023
|GT
|214
|CSK
|2023
|KKR
|207
|GT
|2023
|GT
|207
|MI
|2023
Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule
|Lowest innings totals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the IPL
|Team
|Total
|Opposition
|Year
|RR
|102
|SRH
|2014
|GT
|125
|DC
|2023
|PBKS
|129
|KKR
|2021
|RR
|130
|RCB
|2015
|RR
|130
|GT
|2022
|DC
|130
|GT
|2023
|Highest individual score by a batsman at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the IPL
|Batsman
|Score
|Opposition
|Year
|Shubman Gill
|129
|MI
|2023
|J Buttler
|106
|RCB
|2022
|Shubman Gill
|101
|SRH
|2023
|MA Agarwal
|99
|DC
|2021
|Sai Sudharsan
|96
|LSG
|2023
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|City
|Ahmedabad
|Country
|India
|Also or previously Known as
|Sardar Patel Stadium, Gujarat Stadium
|First Match
|20/03/2010
|Last T20 Match
|31/03/2024
|Matches Played
|29
|Matches Won Batting First
|14 (48.28%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|15 (51.72%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|13 (44.83%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|16 (55.17%)
Check IPL 2024 points table and team rankings here
Ahmedabad pitch report for GT vs PBKS match
Also Read
The Ahmedabad pitch is expected to be dual-paced like the previous two games at the venue in IPL 2024. The pitch eases up in the second session and the ball comes on the bat. In the two matches played so far in IPL 2024, the team batting first has managed to score not more than 168 runs. However, GT defended 168 runs against Mumbai.
Ahmedabad weather forecast during GT vs PBKS IPL match
There is no chance of rainfall in Ahmedabad on April 4. However, the temperatures will hover around 33 degrees celsius with humidity at 80 per cent in the evening, according to accuweather.com.