DC vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Delhi eyeing comeback vs Rajasthan, toss at 7 PM IST

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 32 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Wednesday, April 16. DC, led by Axar Patel, are coming off a dramatic loss to Mumbai Indians after a four-match winning streak. Despite a brilliant 89 by Karun Nair, a mid-innings collapse saw them fall short in a chase of 205. They will look to bounce back quickly and reclaim the top spot on the table.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, are struggling at eighth with just two wins in six games. Their campaign has been riddled with inconsistency, both in batting and bowling. Sanju Samson’s side will hope for a turnaround, especially from the underperforming Indian core and an out-of-form bowling unit.

With Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam in form for DC and RR desperate for momentum, expect a gripping contest in Delhi under the lights.

DC playing XI (probables): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis/Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Mukesh Kumar

RR playing XI (probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Kumar Kartikeya Singh/Shubham Dubey

The coin toss between Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson will take place at 7:00 PM IST today.

The live telecast for the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.

The live streaming for the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

