Confirmed: Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians from GT ahead of IPL 2024

Amid the intense drama over Hardik Pandya's Indian Premier League (IPL) team, finally, Mumbai Indians (MI) confirmed on Monday that the Baroda all-rounder is moving to his 'spiritual home' MI for IPL 2024.

On Sunday at 5 pm, the IPL retention window was closed and at that point, Gujarat Titans (GT) named their IPL-winning captain in the retention list raising a lot of eyebrows.

In order to accommodate Hardik, Mumbai Indians traded Australian all-rounder Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Thus, freeing up Rs 17.5 crore.

Notably, Mumbai had just Rs 15.25 crore in their kitty after releasing ten players, including English pacer Jofra Archer. But with Green moving to RCB, they have 17.25 crore as their remaining purse ahead of the IPL 2024 auction on December 19 in Dubai.

Hardik Pandya's salary at Mumbai Indians

Given the trading between Mumbai and Gujarat has been an all-cash deal, 30-year-old Pandya will get a salary of Rs 15 crore at MI. Pandya will also get 50 per cent of the undisclosed transfer given to GT by MI.

Hardik Pandya's achievements at Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans picked Pandya before the 2022 auction from the list of available players for the two new franchises -- GT and Lucknow Super Giants. He led the Titans to back-to-back finals, winning the championship in his maiden year and losing a thriller to CSK in IPL 2023.

Why Hardik Pandya moved to Mumbai Indians despite having success in Gujarat?

According to various media reports, Pandya wanted to return to the franchise from where he had made a name and played seven seasons after two years at Titans.

The lure of captaining IPL's most popular franchise with the biggest fan base was also a reason apart from building his brand as a national skipper in one of the formats.

Hardik Pandya IPL stats



Batting & Fielding Stats YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S CT Career 243 28 6211 109* 29.6 130.05 1 42 554 257 98 2023 16 0 332 65 20.8 132.8 0 2 35 17 1 2022 14 0 268 48 19.1 120.18 0 0 28 13 7 2021 13 0 381 63 29.3 127.42 0 1 33 14 1 2020 12 0 332 80 27.7 127.69 0 3 27 19 6 2019 15 1 405 67 28.9 128.57 0 2 52 10 4 2018 14 2 286 94 23.8 133.02 0 2 25 12 8 2017 17 2 333 67 23.8 121.97 0 3 31 9 10 2016 14 3 489 85* 44.5 132.88 0 5 49 16 2 2015 16 2 482 98* 34.4 144.74 0 3 41 21 5 2014 15 2 390 59* 30 129.13 0 3 31 16 5 2013 19 5 538 79* 38.4 131.54 0 4 35 28 7 2012 17 2 433 109* 30.9 126.6 1 3 39 18 13 2011 16 3 372 87 33.8 125.25 0 3 32 13 7 2010 16 2 404 73 28.9 133.77 0 3 36 14 9 2009 16 3 362 52 27.8 114.92 0 1 22 18 5 2008 13 1 404 76* 36.7 147.98 0 4 38 19 8 Bowling YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W Career 243 363 453 15 4-6 30.2 7.49 24.2 1 0 2023 16 0 0 0 - - - - 0 0 2022 14 0 0 0 - - - - 0 0 2021 13 7 13 0 0/4 - 11.1 - 0 0 2020 12 0 0 0 - - - - 0 0 2019 15 0 0 0 - - - - 0 0 2018 14 0 0 0 - - - - 0 0 2017 17 0 0 0 - - - - 0 0 2016 14 0 0 0 - - - - 0 0 2015 16 0 0 0 - - - - 0 0 2014 15 18 26 1 1/20 26 8.66 18 0 0 2013 19 8 6 0 0/1 - 4.5 - 0 0 2012 17 6 16 0 0/16 - 16 - 0 0 2011 16 48 53 0 0/14 - 13.3 - 0 0 2010 16 114 153 2 1/19 76.5 8.05 57 0 0 2009 16 138 161 11 4/6 14.63 7 12.5 1 0 2008 13 24 25 1 1/25 25 6.25 24 0 0

Full list of retained and released players by Gujarat and Mumbai



GUJARAT TITANS Mumbai Indians, who have one of the most systematic team-building processes, have roped in Pandya with a long-term plan in mind, as there will be a mega auction in 2025, and every franchise will try to build a new team with a young core.

Gujarat Titans retained players

Shubman Gill, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

Gujarat Titans released players





Remaining purse: Rs 38.15 crore



MUMBAI INDIANS

Mumbai Indians retained players

Rohit Sharma (capt), Dewald Brevis, SKY, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Cam Green, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (trade in), Hardik Pandya (traded in) Yash Dayal, K.S. Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka.Rs 38.15 crore

Mumbai Indians released players

Cameron Green (traded out), Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, Sandeep Warrier

Remaining purse: Rs 17.75 crore